Disguise EMEA Recruits New Market Leads for the U.K. and France

Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company, and a division of toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced two key costume hires to their growing sales team in EMEA. Disguise brings on Kim Lucas and Nathalie Ferrier to lead the two largest dress up markets in EMEA, the U.K. and France.

Disguise EMEA Business Development: Kim Lucas (left), Nathalie Ferrier (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

Kim Lucas, Business Development Lead for the U.K. and Ireland, will be overseeing the development of the UK business alongside the senior management team. Kim brings to Disguise apparel experience acquired throughout her career most recently at Christy’s by Design where she was pivotal in growing the costume business. Kim’s insight into the U.K. and Ireland licensor-driven dress up industry along with her many retailer relationships will further Disguise’s growth and expansion in these key markets.

Nathalie Ferrier, Business Development Manager for France & Benelux, brings over 20 years in the toy and dress up industry including years working for Amscan. She will develop the French, & Benelux markets via direct-to-retail, working with local distribution partners and accounts. Nathalie’s local presence as well as her dress up knowledge and relationships will build upon Disguise’s rapidly growing business in these important countries.

“We are excited to welcome Kim Lucas and Nathalie Ferrier into Disguise EMEA. With their breadth of industry experience in dress up they are both sure to drive further expansion into retail and deliver a truly professional service to our customers,” said Tony Lewis, Sales and Marketing Director, Disguise EMEA.

“The U.K. and France are Europe’s strongest dress up markets so it is critical we have a talented and experienced staff running the development and local sales there, and Kim and Nathalie are the cream of the crop. Their backgrounds and their personalities are the perfect fit for the Disguise culture and we are thrilled for them to lead our rapidly expanding team,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “We look forward to Kim and Nathalie growing some key and soon-to-be-announced major licenses in EMEA.”

Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

