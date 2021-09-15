Roku and Harris Poll 2021 Holiday Survey Reveals One in Three Holiday Shoppers Expect to Increase Their Spending This Holiday Season, Highest Since the Survey’s Inception

“Individual spending could hit record levels this holiday season as consumers report significant growth in their holiday spending plans,” said Dan Robbins, Vice President of Ad Marketing and Partner Solutions at Roku. “As consumers prepare to spend more, they are also changing how they approach gift giving and how media consumption influences their purchasing decisions. Nearly half of holiday shoppers said they shopped for a product after seeing a TV streaming ad. With 1 out of 3 holiday shoppers unreachable on traditional pay TV, marketers need to buy TV advertising where consumers now watch TV to win them over this holiday.”

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced findings from its 2021 Annual Holiday Consumer Shopping study in partnership with The Harris Poll. This year’s survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults who plan to shop for the holidays offers insights into shifting consumer shopping preferences, spending priorities, and media consumption habits.

The 2021 survey reveals:

Holiday Consumer Confidence Is Strong

The 2021 survey revealed a shared expectation of economic improvement in the year ahead, with 72% of holiday consumers expressing confidence that the economy will improve in the next 12 months. This optimism is fueling shopper intent to spend what could be record numbers in 2021. More than 1 in 3 holiday shoppers (36%) plan on spending more this year, a significant increase from the past three years (and the highest number reported since 2018). Furthermore, 39% of streaming holiday shoppers (shoppers who have streamed content in the last three months) plan to spend more in 2021, a major increase from 2020. The report also finds consumers expect to spend a record $937 on holiday purchases – a nearly 5% increase year-over-year.

Consumers Report Spending More Time Streaming than Watching Traditional TV

In 2020, consumers reported for the first time that they spent more time streaming TV than watching traditional TV on average. The 2021 holiday report finds that the delta between time spent streaming and watching traditional TV grew 5X year-over-year. The average US holiday shopper reported they now spend 78 minutes more per week streaming. These self-reported numbers trend with the rapid growth in TV streaming. Millennials watch 30% more TV streaming content than linear television content, according to July 2021 Roku viewership insights. Overall, one-third of holiday shoppers (32%) stated they do not have traditional pay TV. Nearly half of Gen Z holiday shoppers are cordless, and 83% of baby boomer cord cutters said that it was unlikely they would reactivate or purchase a new pay TV subscription.