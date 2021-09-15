Humio, a CrowdStrike Company, Wins Enterprise Management Associates Top 3 Award for Market-leading Observability

“The EMA Top 3 award is an incredible recognition that signifies Humio’s mission to provide customers the platform and data necessary to answer any query,” said Geeta Schmidt, vice president and business unit lead at CrowdStrike. “We’re continuing to innovate to customers’ future needs in how organizations ingest and use data across ITOps, DevOps, and SecOps use cases, and this award is a key milestone in our mission to further disrupt the log management industry.”

Humio , a CrowdStrike Company, the only log management platform enabling complete observability for all streaming logs in real-time and at scale, won the Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Top 3 Award in the Log Management and Observability category of their Enterprise Decision Guide 2021 report. Humio was recognized for its index-free search, low total cost of ownership (TCO), and its ability to ingest structured and unstructured data at real-time and at scale – from traditional storage, network, and compute to business transactions, security sources, GPS devices, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Humio’s index-free architecture enables real-time querying and alerting for massive amounts of data across numerous sources by intelligently narrowing down the amount of data to query based on the relevant query time frame, situational data from the query context, and additional knowledge about the character and intent of the query. This dramatically lowers the threshold for developers, operators, and business staff to run queries that can uncover important correlations that were out of reach before, revealing and monitoring previously hidden relationships between business KPIs, user experience, application performance, code changes, infrastructure configuration, newly adopted technologies, and many other factors.

In particular, Humio was recognized for its impact on businesses in the following categories:

Index-free logging to enhance developer productivity

Instant help for users in real time

Business-driven optimization of IT and DevOps

Machine learning-driven identification of important events

Built-in cloud-native log management (e.g. for Kubernetes)

Setup continuous compliance management through continuous auditing

Accelerated software development

“Humio helps organizations tap into their vastly unused operations data without having to worry about the boundaries of individual data sources or the time it will take to execute complex queries that cross these boundaries. This ability to simply correlate anything with anything else is exactly what is needed to create a data-driven culture within all parts of an organization. When you log everything, you can basically ask any question. This is exciting,” said Torsten Volk, managing research director at EMA.

EMA’s Top 3 Award for Log Management and Observability recognizes market-leading products that make it easy for enterprise customers to ingest, process, store, and analyze end-to-end operations data in full resolution, real time, and in a consolidated manner that simplifies troubleshooting, proactive planning, and application optimization. The “ingest everything” paradigm underlines the importance of capturing all aspects of the application stack within context and without exception. EMA evaluates the product’s pricing model, data architecture, analytics and machine learning engine, management architecture, and their ability to accommodate traditional enterprise applications and complex distributed applications alike. The EMA Top 3 Award winning products in this category excel in all of these areas to help enterprises close any observability blind spots, enhancing staff productivity and minimizing operational risk.

About Humio, a CrowdStrike Company

Humio's log management platform offers the lowest total cost of ownership, industry-leading unlimited plans, minimal maintenance and training costs and remarkably low compute and storage requirements. Humio is the only log management solution that enables customers to log everything to answer anything in real-time — at scale, self-hosted or in the cloud. Humio's modern, index-free architecture makes exploring and investigating all data blazing fast, even at scale. Founded in 2016, Humio is headquartered in London and backed by Accel and Dell Technologies Capital. Humio was acquired by CrowdStrike in 2021. For more information, visit www.humio.com and follow @MeetHumio on Twitter.

