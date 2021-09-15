checkAd

Global Diversified Marketing Group Expands its Business into High Growth Nutraceutical Supplements Category with Preparations to Launch in Fourth Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Global Diversified Marketing Group’s entrance into nutraceutical supplements category represents opportunity to reach a larger consumer base interested in health and wellness benefits

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) announces it is entering the high growth nutraceutical supplements category and preparing for a launch in Q4 of this year. This new expansion of our product lines holds the potential to attract and serve a wider customer base interested in optimizing health and wellness through high quality, nutrient rich food choices.

Nutraceuticals are foods which provide health benefits in addition to their basic nutritional value. The nutraceutical industry represents a strongly emerging and evolving marketing field that offers opportunities to merge scientific discovery with a growing consumer demand for health-enhancing foods. Nutraceuticals are also of interest as a way to reduce expensive disease treatment approaches in healthcare. The nutraceutical industry currently encompasses three main segments which include functional foods, dietary supplements, and herbal/natural products.

The global nutraceutical market today has an estimated value of $117 billion USD. The development of more personalized and customizable products has recently gained high popularity. Some of the strategies within the nutraceutical industry involve finding new innovative approaches, verifying health claims of the products and ongoing market research. Consumers are looking to follow healthy lifestyles and obtain key nutrition to help control serious diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and also obesity. The United States, European Union and India are currently the largest nutraceuticals markets in the world.

Paul Adler, President & CEO of Global Diversified Marketing Group, stated: “Entering the high growth nutraceutical market is an exciting step for our company by diversifying our business and represents an opportunity to deliver a new product line that is in great and growing demand. We are making all preparations now and look forward to offering the first of the GDMK nutraceutical products in the fourth quarter of 2021. Stay tuned for more updates.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates in the snacks market segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Diversified Marketing Group Expands its Business into High Growth Nutraceutical Supplements Category with Preparations to Launch in Fourth Quarter Global Diversified Marketing Group’s entrance into nutraceutical supplements category represents opportunity to reach a larger consumer base interested in health and wellness benefitsISLAND PARK, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...