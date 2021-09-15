Data Storage Corporation Announces the Promotion of Enterprise Infrastructure Expert Larry Pannullo as Director of Infrastructure

Mr. Pannullo brings more than 25 years of experience managing enterprise infrastructure. His new responsibilities will include evaluating current and future enterprise infrastructure needs, managing infrastructure resource objectives, as well as creating budgets and policies to help support the Company’s best-in-class enterprise infrastructure. Previously, he served as Senior System Engineer at Data Storage Corporation, where he was instrumental overseeing the deployment and delivery of the Company’s storage and IBM Power cloud services, as well as helping clients through a smooth migration to the cloud platform.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTC: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security based solutions, today announced the promotion of Larry Pannullo to Director of Infrastructure, where he will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s data centers and hardware resources.

Chuck Paolillo, Chief Technology Officer of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “Larry has been a very important part of the DSC Service Delivery team since the early days where he excelled and soon became the top SAN Storage and IBM system engineer, overseeing design requirements, client onboarding, as well managing the IBM Systems admin team. We look forward to benefitting from his expertise and experience in this new role, as we enter the next phase of our growth and maintain our track record of achieving the highest levels of customer retention and service satisfaction.”

Mr. Pannullo added, “I look forward to introducing and focusing on our new higher margin data management and support subscription services across our client base. These services are in high demanded and we believe should help drive margin expansion.”

