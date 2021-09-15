International Land Alliance Provides Update on Valle Divino Development

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm today provided an update on its Valle Divino development project, an eco-friendly development in Ensenada, Baja California, roughly 50 miles south of San Diego, including the planned construction start of a 2BR/2BA model home, three casitas and clubhouse for wine tasting, all powered by a CleanSpark Inc. microgrid solution, within the next 60 days.

The Valle Divino community is part of a master planned residential community overlooking the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The community sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja’s premier wine region with over 175 wineries. ILA recently expanded its vineyard to a total of 2 acres with 14 different grapes including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Nebbiolo, Pino Noir and Zinfandel. Residential lot prices at Valle Divino start at $49,000 and the completed 1BR/1BA solar-powered homes start at $99,000 with 2BR/2BA starting at $119,000

ILA broke ground on the Valle Divino development in July 2020 and completed its first stage of construction in January 2021 and started pre-sales of residential lots. ILA has completed additional survey and engineering, as well as site preparation infrastructure for model homes in Phase I (184 homesites). CleanSpark, an energy technology company focused on solving modern energy challenges, serves as the exclusive partner for the engineering, design, development, and controls of the renewable energy solutions at the property that include a solar microgrid to provide electrical power to the development.

“We are now finishing site preparation and expect the start of construction at Valle Divino by the fourth quarter of 2021 on our first model home and three casitas, along with a clubhouse to showcase the property’s vineyard,” said Roberto Valdes, Chief Executive Officer of ILAL. “These initial home, casitas and clubhouse will be powered by solar microgrid installations from CleanSpark, a key differentiating component for our developments in Baja California. Sustainability and off-grid solar power at an attractive price point is helping to drive strong interest in the development. With a total 650 homesites planned in the project, we look forward to future updates for this exciting project in the months ahead and building long term value for our shareholders.”