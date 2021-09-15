checkAd

CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer Rolls Out to Five More States

15.09.2021   

Feature Gives Dealers Competitive Used Inventory Acquisition Channel; Consumers Drawn to Digital Process

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, continues to broaden availability of its latest digital retailing feature, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, to five more states. Now, consumers in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island can sell their vehicles 100% online and instantly get the best offer from thousands of dealerships in the CarGurus/CarOffer network, who will gain access to this exclusive inventory at a time when demand for used vehicles is at record high. This rollout follows the successful initial launch of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer in Florida, Massachusetts and Texas in July.

“CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer has struck at the core of the two most prevalent trends impacting automotive today,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “Consumers want to do more car shopping and selling online, and we are empowering more to do so with this five-state expansion. As a result, we’re helping our dealer partners solve their greatest pain point through access to our growing supply of exclusive used inventory. We’re thrilled by the early success we’ve had with CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer from both the consumer experience and dealer response perspectives and look forward to building on our momentum and continuing our nationwide rollout.”  

Through CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, consumers in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island can now sell their vehicle digitally from the comfort of their home and can be assured that they will be presented the highest available offer from the thousands of dealerships in the automated CarGurus/CarOffer platform. Consumers are greeted with a convenient sale process that is quick and easy:

  • simply enter their vehicle’s information on the “Sell My Car” page on CarGurus.com
  • once they proceed with an offer, that vehicle is picked up at their desired location
  • after a brief, on-the-spot inspection, the consumer is paid instantly.

“Like most dealerships today, we are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to inventory acquisition strategies, and the CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer feature has opened up a stream of access to consumer-owned vehicles,” said Imed Chahed, General Manager at McGee Pre-Owned Superstore.

