IVECO and Nikola sign MoU with Hamburg Port Authority for Zero-Emission Class 8 Battery-Electric Trucks

On the occasion of the Nikola Iveco Europe joint-venture manufacturing facility opening in Ulm, Germany, the parties announced an accord to collaborate on the testing and subsequent implementation of heavy-duty electric vehicles and charging infrastructure at the Port of Hamburg during 2022.

Ulm, September 15, 2021

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hamburg Port Authority AöR (HPA) during the inauguration of their joint-venture manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany. The agreement states their joint intent to partner in two phases encompassing up to 25 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEV) for delivery to the Port throughout 2022.

The first phase involves testing of the Nikola Tre BEVs at the port for transport and logistics operations together with high-performance charging solutions. A more definitive second phase in the project partnership plans to see the full integration of the BEV vehicles in port operations, installation of charging infrastructure and on-site service support including major suppliers. The vehicles provided for these two phases will be the US version of the Nikola Tre with special permissions for in-port operation.

“Hamburg is pursuing targets to become more climate friendly within the context of the EU’s long-term strategy to become carbon neutral within 2050. The focus of the port is to become a first mover in applying technical innovations as pilot cases. We see a great fit between our requirements and the trucks that are now being built here in Ulm to achieve our targets,” said Jens Meier, Chief Executive Officer of the Hamburg Port Authority.

"Hamburg is ready to set new standards and become a climate-friendly city. The cooperation with Nikola, a manufacturer of heavy-duty vehicles for zero-emission, battery-electric transport, is an important milestone. We wish to work together and launch an unprecedented pilot project with Nikola and IVECO and partners from the port logistics sector in the Port of Hamburg. For me, this MoU between Nikola and the HPA is a first, but decisive step in making the Port of Hamburg a pilot for innovative and alternative

