Progress Powers Scalable, Agile Digital Experience Delivery at a Global Scale with Sitefinity DX 14.0

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the availability of Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0 . This agile, flexible and extensible platform allows organizations to create an ideal digital experience platform (DXP) tailored to their unique needs and objectives with new capabilities for low-code integration and chat-driven engagement, as well as enhanced headless content delivery.

The digital world is transforming at an unprecedented pace with users increasingly seeking solely online interactions instead of in-person. The ability of organizations to implement an effective digital strategy depends on deploying and redefining the right digital platforms and processes, which often requires a high level of digital maturity. Most organizations will see better success when joining forces with a trusted strategic partner, as well as utilizing a platform that minimizes IT complexity. Progress’ recent research shows that 35% of organizations haven’t implemented a DXP solution because the products available on the market are too complex, expensive and include features that won’t get used but need to be paid for.

“As the core of a composable DXP, Sitefinity DX 14.0 puts pieces of the puzzle in place, giving organizations a powerful solution–without being overly complex or costly–for creating digital experiences that drive businesses forward,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Organizations can be confident that through integrated content and commerce, combined with advanced marketing insights and headless experience delivery, they can create omnichannel experiences that deliver the right content, at the right time, on the right channel. This is no longer a choice, but a must for those who want to stay competitive.”

Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0 includes new capabilities such as low-code integration and chat-driven engagement, as well as enhanced headless content delivery to enable integrated, tailored experiences delivered and managed at scale. Organizations can create their own DXP solution by choosing which functionalities meet their unique business challenges and priorities to create composable digital experiences.