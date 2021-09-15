checkAd

Ameriwest Lithium Receives Positive Geophysics Report on Clayton Valley Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has received a geophysics report offering highly positive conclusions regarding the prospect for lithium brine concentrations at its Deer Musk East (“DME”) property in Nevada’s well-known Clayton Valley.

The report, titled “Geophysical Exploration for Deer Musk East Claim Area” was prepared by Advanced Geoscience Inc. (“AGI”). The report concludes that the results from the geophysics program “…demonstrate a strong likelihood for the occurrence of lithium brine deposits beneath the claim area.” The report recommends additional geophysics studies to further improve the definition of the brine targets. It also recommends drilling to assess the lithium content of the brine targets with the goal of ultimately generating mineral resources.

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Ameriwest, stated, “The results of the report are exciting, as they are proving up the exploration model outlined by the Company’s geological team for DME. It is clear the next phase of work including drilling, is warranted, to better define and test the geophysical targets identified in this report.”  

The Deer Musk East Property (DME or the Property) is located on the southeast margin of Clayton Valley between the paleo-lacustrine playa and Clayton Ridge, the first set of uplifted Tertiary sediments on the east side of Clayton Valley. DME is adjacent to and south of Noram Lithium Corporation’s Zeus Project and Cypress Development Corporations Clayton Valley lithium properties. Those company's exploration activities have successfully discovered lithium claystone deposits with NI 43-101 Technical Reports defining lithium mineral resources.

Note that the location of DME adjacent to or nearby properties does not guarantee exploration success at DME or that mineral resources or reserves with be defined on the Property. However, the exploration models and activities conducted by those companies provide a useful guide for exploration work being completed by Ameriwest at DME.

The geophysics program at DME consisted of a three-tiered geophysical program that included 30,200-feet (9.05 km) of seismic surveys in four lines that contained 2,210 stations, a detailed gravity survey with 85 station readings, and a selective seven-station transient electromagnetic (“TEM”) resistivity survey. The work was initiated to identify the subsurface sedimentary composition, locate, and identify possible tectonic structures, to ascertain the potential depth to groundwater, and to determine if the groundwater is brine rich. Brine rich groundwater has potential to host concentrated lithium.

