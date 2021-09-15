ESE Signs Multiyear Agreement with FIA, the Governing Body of World Motor Sport, for Marketing Rights

This season, the FIA Rally Star selected drivers aged between 17 and 26 from the National Finals and from 17 #RallyAtHome Challenges to move forward to next season’s Continental Finals.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “ Company ” or “ ESE ”) is pleased to announce its multiyear agreement with the World Motor Sport governing body to provide ESE’s Digital Motorsports brand with marketing rights for the FIA Rally Star, the new-for-2021 global talent selection programme. The partnership will allow the FIA and Digital Motorsports to further enhance the global reach of the FIA Rally Star project.

The Digital Challenge and #RallyAtHome Challenge feature the WRC 9 simulation racing game. The use of WRC 9 widens the search for the next FIA World Rally Championship star by including gamers as well as conventional motor sport competitors.

ESE and Digital Motorsports are focused on esports, gaming and sim racing and are well placed to market FIA Rally Star around the world.

Yves Matton, FIA Rally Star Director commented: “We have been delighted with the uptake for FIA Rally Star. The FIA understands the landscape is changing for the current and next generation of motor sport competitors and fans. The FIA is all about inclusivity in its search for ‘The Next One.’ We look forward to working with Digital Motorsports on FIA Rally Star.”

“The addition of Digital Motorsport alongside FIA Rally Star from here on will bring a wider-reaching understanding of what we’re doing and how we’re globalising a previously unrivalled talent development programme,” added Yves Matton.

Niall Maher, CEO at Digital Motorsports, stated: “Digital Motorsports is very proud to be a part of the FIA vision for an all-inclusive, all-access program for detecting young talent. The FIA encourages development in digital and esports sectors, which are key to engagement with new generations and will play an increasingly significant role in achieving diversity and true accessibility for all in motorsport. We are completely aligned in this vision by combining our world-leading technology with a genuine desire for inclusivity, to embrace diversity across all sections of society. I truly believe everyone can have access to a global motorsports community through our professionally operated online races and turnkey simulator solutions to be become ‘The Next One.’”