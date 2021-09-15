Jeff Gramm Joins Innovative Food Holdings’ Board of Directors

“On behalf of IVFH’s Board of Directors and management team, I am pleased to welcome Jeff Gramm to our Board. As a highly regarded investor, I look forward to his contributions to our success as both a director and shareholder,” stated Sam Klepfish, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs, today announced that Jeff Gramm has been appointed as an outside director to IVFH’s Board of Directors.

“I believe IVFH represents a compelling growth opportunity. I am excited to join IVFH as a director and shareholder. I look forward to working with management and the Board to create value for our shareholders,” commented Jeff Gramm, Director.

About Jeff Gramm

Jeff Gramm is a co-founder, partner and portfolio manager at Bandera Partners LLC, a New York based investment fund founded in 2006. Prior to founding Bandera in 2006, he served as Managing Director of Arklow Capital, LLC, a hedge fund manager focused on distressed and value investments. Mr. Gramm has extensive board experience and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. and as a director of Rubicon Technology Inc. Mr. Gramm previously served on the Board of Directors of Ambassadors Group Inc., Morgan’s Foods Inc., and Peerless Systems Corp. He received an M.B.A. from Columbia University in 2003 and a B.A. from the University of Chicago in 1996.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

IVFH’s direct to consumer e-commerce platforms and multiple distribution channels connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice customers via leading national partnerships, and consumers via leading e-commerce channels, positions IVFH as a compelling industry resource for artisanal food producers, chefs, and the home gourmand. IVFH’s direct-to-consumer specialty food platforms include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.