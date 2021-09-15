CohBar Appoints Joanne Yun, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors

"We are very pleased to add Dr. Yun as an independent director and look forward to her strategic input as we continue to develop our diverse pipeline of novel mitochondria based therapeutics," said David Greenwood, Chairman of CohBar. "Joanne has a wealth of industry experience with a large, impressive network. Her deep understanding of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries will provide significant contributions."

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the appointment of Joanne Yun, Ph.D. as an independent director on the company’s Board, effective September 14, 2021. Dr. Yun brings extensive research and development, commercial, and governance experience from the pharmaceutical industry.

“I am quite excited to join CohBar’s Board and believe the company is well positioned to address a number of important medical conditions in need of new therapies,” stated Dr. Yun. “CohBar’s unique approach to developing novel peptide therapeutics provides multiple independent opportunities for success, with the potential to make a real difference in the lives of patients. I look forward to working closely with the management team and the rest of the Board to advance the company’s pipeline and build on the recent success of the positive topline data from the CB4211 clinical trial.”

Dr. Yun is a partner at Egon Zehnder, one of the world’s preeminent leadership advisory firms and is currently a member of the firm’s Health Practice. In addition to her board and executive leadership work for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Dr. Yun leads the Research & Development segment of Egon Zehnder’s Health Practice.

Prior to joining Egon Zehnder, Dr. Yun was a Director in the Global Oncology Business Unit for Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals with responsibility for oncology program management and new product planning. She has advised on all aspects of research, development, and commercial strategies, including portfolio prioritization, business development, alliance governance, and merger integration. Dr. Yun started her career with Bayer AG as a Bench Chemist and Laboratory Head in the Organic Synthesis Department of Bayer’s Central Research Division in Leverkusen, Germany. She later transitioned into the Corporate Research & Development Planning Department for the Bayer AG Board of Management and then joined the Strategic Planning Department for the Pharmaceuticals Division, where she focused on global merger & acquisition strategies and transactions. Dr. Yun subsequently transferred to Bayer’s North America Business Development & Licensing group.