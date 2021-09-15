checkAd

Trex Hits the Nail on the Head With New Product Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 15:03  |  22   |   |   

Universal Deck Fastener Installation Tool Wins 2021 Golden Hammer Award

WINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The same commitment to innovation that drove Trex to invent composite decking nearly 30 years ago continues to be a driving force behind the company’s category and industry leadership. Adding to its long list of product innovation credits and accolades, the company has been honored with a 2021 Golden Hammer Award by Hardware + Building Supply (HBS) Dealer magazine for the recently released Trex Universal Fastener Installation Tool. Designed to help building professionals optimize both time and cost efficiency, the handy device increases application ease and accuracy while reducing installation time by up to 50%.

“Receiving a Golden Hammer Award is always rewarding because it recognizes products that bring ingenuity and new levels of excellence to the building industry,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “In the case of our Universal Fastener Installation Tool, we share credit with our valued TrexPro contractors who provided input that inspired the award-winning design. It’s an ingenious, yet simple and inexpensive tool that makes it easier and faster to install decking with hidden fasteners and should be in every deck builder’s toolbox.”

Created with both professionals and DIYers in mind, the Trex Universal Fastener Installation Tool cuts installation time in half by allowing the installer to properly activate hidden fasteners in one easy step. The specially designed nose cone ensures the bit hits the fastener head at just the right drive angle, enabling installers to fully tighten each clip and easily slide the next board into place. Lightweight and durable, the tool also features a rotatable handle that allows for both pushing and pulling from a variety of angles, along with a handy bit holder on the underside.

When compared to alternative installation methods, this inexpensive tool is a tremendous value for installers of any skill level. Available through participating Trex distributors, dealers and online retailers, the Trex Universal Fastener Installation Tool retails for approximately $23, making it an affordable deck building essential.

Since 1984, HBS Dealer has bestowed Golden Hammer Awards to companies and products exemplifying the gold standard in home improvement. Winners are determined by the magazine’s editorial staff based on product innovation, overall value and shelf appeal. The full list of 2021 winners will be featured in the September issue and posted online at www.hbsdealer.com.

For more information about the Trex Universal Fastener Installation Tool and other Trex product innovations, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Corinne Racine
L.C. Williams & Associates
312-565-4615
cracine@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e78691-46b5-451f ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trex Hits the Nail on the Head With New Product Innovation Universal Deck Fastener Installation Tool Wins 2021 Golden Hammer AwardWINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The same commitment to innovation that drove Trex to invent composite decking nearly 30 years ago continues to be a driving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...