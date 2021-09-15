Sumo Logic Drives Adoption of Continuous Intelligence Across Europe with Customer and Partner Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it has expanded its customer base and partner network in Europe. Companies including the likes of Catena Media, Elwood, HelloFresh, Snoop and more have implemented Sumo Logic to support their security, operations and business intelligence initiatives and unify their data analytics strategies. In addition, Sumo Logic will be showcasing how to power modern business with real-time insights across observability and security at its 5th annual Illuminate user conference September 28-29, 2021. The event will feature best practices, customer presentations, technical and thought leader sessions in an interactive virtual experience. Registration to attend the conference online is now open.

Sumo Logic provides a cloud-native continuous intelligence platform for organisations, helping them to understand their software development, security and business operations in real time. As more companies implement modern applications natively in the cloud, tracking and securing these applications requires a new approach to collating, managing and understanding data.

“As companies move to the cloud, they need a new approach to manage their data at scale. Rather than use older solutions that can’t scale, or run multiple tools with siloed data, these companies want to consolidate around data and look at security and observability together. Sumo Logic’s cloud-native, multi-tenant platform approach meets this need today, supporting security and software development teams. This demand has supported our growth in Europe as more customers and partners see those issues in their daily activities,” commented Iain Chidgey, Vice President EMEA at Sumo Logic.

Expanding channel operations in Europe

Sumo Logic has significantly expanded its rich ecosystem of partners in Europe with additional distributors, channel organisations, managed security services providers (MSSPs), and managed detection response providers (MDRs) to deliver comprehensive solutions and expertise for monitoring, troubleshooting and security of modern applications. Sumo Logic has significantly expanded its partner network year over year to help extend how they develop, operate, and secure their applications at cloud scale.