Italian Yachts Selects RocketFuel to Accept Online Purchases Using Bitcoin

San Francisco, California, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced Italian Yachts , a luxury motor yachts company, is now using RocketFuel’s payment platform to accept Bitcoin payments to attract new customers and sales, and expand payment options for its clientele. Known for its detailed selection of yachts crafted through premium Italian manufacturers, Italian-Yachts also believes it is the first yacht company in Europe to accept payments via Bitcoin.



“Italian Yachts is seeing increased demand for Bitcoin and turned to RocketFuel because of their intuitive 1-click checkout process that makes crypto payments a secure and easy process for Bitcoin users,” said Michal, Founder of Italian-Yachts. “We are now able to offer our luxury yachts to users who prefer paying via digital currencies and serve our global customers, many of whom prefer the ease of use and speed of paying with Bitcoin.”

The ability to accept Bitcoin as a payment method expands Italian Yachts’ client outreach by providing them unrestricted access to customers throughout Europe. RocketFuel’s crypto payment ecosystem offers low fees, high payment security, and the feature to pay with 60+ cryptocurrencies. With the “Price Settlement Guarantee” feature that prevents crypto volatility from affecting merchant settlements, RocketFuel enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without ever worrying about losing out revenue due to crypto-exchange-price volatility.

"We are pleased to welcome Italian Yachts to our crypto payment ecosystem and have every belief that Bitcoin’s addition is going to benefit their business model,” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “Global e-commerce is currently undergoing a transition phase with more customers opting for secure digital payment options. With the utility of cryptocurrencies as technology, more merchants are joining this payment revolution that leaves behind chargebacks, card declines and high fees, and embraces a fast and secure payment method that is online and 24/7 active.”