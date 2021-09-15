checkAd

Italian Yachts Selects RocketFuel to Accept Online Purchases Using Bitcoin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 15:00  |  62   |   |   

San Francisco, California, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced Italian Yachts, a luxury motor yachts company, is now using RocketFuel’s payment platform to accept Bitcoin payments to attract new customers and sales, and expand payment options for its clientele. Known for its detailed selection of yachts crafted through premium Italian manufacturers, Italian-Yachts also believes it is the first yacht company in Europe to accept payments via Bitcoin.

“Italian Yachts is seeing increased demand for Bitcoin and turned to RocketFuel because of their intuitive 1-click checkout process that makes crypto payments a secure and easy process for Bitcoin users,” said Michal, Founder of Italian-Yachts. “We are now able to offer our luxury yachts to users who prefer paying via digital currencies and serve our global customers, many of whom prefer the ease of use and speed of paying with Bitcoin.”

The ability to accept Bitcoin as a payment method expands Italian Yachts’ client outreach by providing them unrestricted access to customers throughout Europe. RocketFuel’s crypto payment ecosystem offers low fees, high payment security, and the feature to pay with 60+ cryptocurrencies. With the “Price Settlement Guarantee” feature that prevents crypto volatility from affecting merchant settlements, RocketFuel enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without ever worrying about losing out revenue due to crypto-exchange-price volatility.

"We are pleased to welcome Italian Yachts to our crypto payment ecosystem and have every belief that Bitcoin’s addition is going to benefit their business model,” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “Global e-commerce is currently undergoing a transition phase with more customers opting for secure digital payment options. With the utility of cryptocurrencies as technology, more merchants are joining this payment revolution that leaves behind chargebacks, card declines and high fees, and embraces a fast and secure payment method that is online and 24/7 active.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Italian Yachts Selects RocketFuel to Accept Online Purchases Using Bitcoin San Francisco, California, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced Italian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...