Mace Security International Launches Personal Safety Products on Lowes.com

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its top-selling personal safety and security products are now available on Lowes.com.

"The personal safety market has experienced solid growth in the past 12 to18 months, and our new launch on Lowes.com brings our most popular items to an important customer base," said President and CEO Gary Medved. "We look forward to bringing the latest innovation and new products to Lowe's customers in the coming quarters."

Items available at launch include all neon personal safety alarms, all neon pepper spray models (Personal, Pocket, Sport), all pepper gels, the wildly successful Pepper Guns and animal deterrent sprays such as the Guard Alaska Bear Spray and Muzzle Canine Spray.

To shop Mace products, please visit Lowes.com.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Contact:

Mike Weisbarth
Chief Financial Officer
mweisbarth@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664181/Mace-Security-International-Launches ...

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

