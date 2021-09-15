Mace Security International Launches Personal Safety Products on Lowes.com

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its top-selling personal safety and security products are now available on Lowes.com."The personal safety market has experienced solid growth …

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its top-selling personal safety and security products are now available on Lowes.com."The personal safety market has experienced solid growth …

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its top-selling personal safety and security products are now available on Lowes.com. "The personal safety market has experienced solid growth in the past 12 to18 months, and our new launch on Lowes.com brings our most popular items to an important customer base," said President and CEO Gary Medved. "We look forward to bringing the latest innovation and new products to Lowe's customers in the coming quarters."