checkAd

Zeta and Adara Partner on New Targeting and Engagement Solutions Ahead of Anticipated Travel Resurgence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, and Adara, a global leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced a multi-year data partnership to bring travel and hospitality marketers enhanced insights – on an individual level – to accelerate customer acquisition and deepen customer loyalty.

The partnership will create the Traveler Data Cloud, combining the Zeta Identity Graph, which consists of more than 225 million American consumers, with Adara’s robust first party travel signals from over 300 global brands. The Traveler Data Cloud will enable marketers to identify consumers actively in market for travel, understand the best ways to reach them, and activate personalized marketing programs via the Zeta Marketing Platform.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and the country continues to adopt new policies to make people feel safer in the face of variants, most indicators point to travel surging in demand in 2022. According to recent Adara data, last minute hotel bookings made less than fifteen days in advance for business travel have almost doubled since the beginning of the year, and leisure travel for families continues steady growth up 20% since early June. The trend is expected to grow steadily into 2022, which is also supported by the International Air Transport Association’s latest report, which revealed 57% of people expect to travel within two months of the pandemic’s containment.

The Traveler Data Cloud brings new precision marketing capabilities to help brands grow faster as travelers come back. Deeper consumer insights with real-time campaign activation abilities will allow marketers to deliver richer personalization across all marketing channels including Connected TV, online advertising, email, SMS, website, and more.

“People are longing to travel once again – and while some have already started after receiving vaccines, we predict consumer interest will soar to new heights in 2022,” said Eric Bamberger, SVP Travel and Hospitality at Zeta Global. “However, consumers will be pursuing flexible, often changing plans that require travel and hospitality brands to have a deeper understanding of each individual traveler’s unique needs. Our partnership with Adara will prepare brands with both the granular intelligence and sophisticated omnichannel activation capabilities they need to acquire new customers and protect loyalty relationships as booking traffic returns.”

Seite 1 von 2
Zeta Global Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zeta and Adara Partner on New Targeting and Engagement Solutions Ahead of Anticipated Travel Resurgence Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, and Adara, a global leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced a multi-year data partnership to bring …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Zeta Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference and Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten