Zeta and Adara Partner on New Targeting and Engagement Solutions Ahead of Anticipated Travel Resurgence

The partnership will create the Traveler Data Cloud, combining the Zeta Identity Graph, which consists of more than 225 million American consumers, with Adara’s robust first party travel signals from over 300 global brands. The Traveler Data Cloud will enable marketers to identify consumers actively in market for travel, understand the best ways to reach them, and activate personalized marketing programs via the Zeta Marketing Platform.

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, and Adara, a global leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced a multi-year data partnership to bring travel and hospitality marketers enhanced insights – on an individual level – to accelerate customer acquisition and deepen customer loyalty.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and the country continues to adopt new policies to make people feel safer in the face of variants, most indicators point to travel surging in demand in 2022. According to recent Adara data, last minute hotel bookings made less than fifteen days in advance for business travel have almost doubled since the beginning of the year, and leisure travel for families continues steady growth up 20% since early June. The trend is expected to grow steadily into 2022, which is also supported by the International Air Transport Association’s latest report, which revealed 57% of people expect to travel within two months of the pandemic’s containment.

The Traveler Data Cloud brings new precision marketing capabilities to help brands grow faster as travelers come back. Deeper consumer insights with real-time campaign activation abilities will allow marketers to deliver richer personalization across all marketing channels including Connected TV, online advertising, email, SMS, website, and more.

“People are longing to travel once again – and while some have already started after receiving vaccines, we predict consumer interest will soar to new heights in 2022,” said Eric Bamberger, SVP Travel and Hospitality at Zeta Global. “However, consumers will be pursuing flexible, often changing plans that require travel and hospitality brands to have a deeper understanding of each individual traveler’s unique needs. Our partnership with Adara will prepare brands with both the granular intelligence and sophisticated omnichannel activation capabilities they need to acquire new customers and protect loyalty relationships as booking traffic returns.”