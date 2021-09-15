checkAd

Q2 Helps Stanford Federal Credit Union Transform Its Digital Banking Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced Silicon Valley-based Stanford Federal Credit Union (Stanford FCU) has partnered with Q2 to streamline, simplify and gamify its digital banking experience. Harnessing the Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2's digital banking platform, Stanford FCU launched a new membership rewards dashboard and deployed new revenue-generating services, including faster, less expensive international wire transfers.

Stanford FCU, comprised of members from the Stanford University community and nearby tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Tesla, is the world's first-ever financial institution to offer online banking. They serve a tech-savvy member base that expects seamless, fast-paced innovation to support their financial needs.

"We're constantly looking for ways to make the user experience much more intuitive. Our goal is to let the members do what they want to do as effectively and efficiently as possible, but also make it fun and engaging," said Stanford FCU Chief Product Officer Brian Kissel.

In utilizing Q2 Innovation Studio, Stanford FCU became one of the first U.S. financial institutions to partner with Wise (formerly TransferWise) to offer quicker international funds transfers with lower fees. The online and mobile transfer service is available 24/7, supports 21 currencies, and transacts quickly, often the same day.

"We've certainly seen an uptick of international transfers," said Kissel, pointing to a measurable improvement of member satisfaction and engagement with its digital banking transformation. “We see reviews on Yelp and Facebook and other social media platforms where members are expressing appreciation for the redesign of the user experience," he said. "We also see that some of the features and capabilities that were less utilized are being more utilized."

The Q2 Innovation Studio allows Stanford FCU's small development team to reflect the credit union's reputation for innovation. The Q2 Innovation Studio enables financial institutions to seamlessly assimilate Q2's fintech partners onto their platforms to design, develop and distribute the latest, cutting-edge digital banking products, applications, and features. It is built with Q2's award-winning SDK, which more than 450 financial institutions currently leverage to deliver thousands of differentiated experiences with unprecedented speed, ease, and flexibility.

Seite 1 von 2
Q2 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q2 Helps Stanford Federal Credit Union Transform Its Digital Banking Experience Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced Silicon Valley-based Stanford Federal Credit Union (Stanford FCU) has partnered with Q2 to streamline, simplify and gamify …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Q2 Wins 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Dec. 14, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Q2 Named Finovate Awards Finalist for Best Back-Office/Core Services Solution Category
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten