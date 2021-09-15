Q2 Helps Stanford Federal Credit Union Transform Its Digital Banking Experience

Stanford FCU, comprised of members from the Stanford University community and nearby tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Tesla, is the world's first-ever financial institution to offer online banking. They serve a tech-savvy member base that expects seamless, fast-paced innovation to support their financial needs.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced Silicon Valley-based Stanford Federal Credit Union (Stanford FCU) has partnered with Q2 to streamline, simplify and gamify its digital banking experience. Harnessing the Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2's digital banking platform, Stanford FCU launched a new membership rewards dashboard and deployed new revenue-generating services, including faster, less expensive international wire transfers.

"We're constantly looking for ways to make the user experience much more intuitive. Our goal is to let the members do what they want to do as effectively and efficiently as possible, but also make it fun and engaging," said Stanford FCU Chief Product Officer Brian Kissel.

In utilizing Q2 Innovation Studio, Stanford FCU became one of the first U.S. financial institutions to partner with Wise (formerly TransferWise) to offer quicker international funds transfers with lower fees. The online and mobile transfer service is available 24/7, supports 21 currencies, and transacts quickly, often the same day.

"We've certainly seen an uptick of international transfers," said Kissel, pointing to a measurable improvement of member satisfaction and engagement with its digital banking transformation. “We see reviews on Yelp and Facebook and other social media platforms where members are expressing appreciation for the redesign of the user experience," he said. "We also see that some of the features and capabilities that were less utilized are being more utilized."

The Q2 Innovation Studio allows Stanford FCU's small development team to reflect the credit union's reputation for innovation. The Q2 Innovation Studio enables financial institutions to seamlessly assimilate Q2's fintech partners onto their platforms to design, develop and distribute the latest, cutting-edge digital banking products, applications, and features. It is built with Q2's award-winning SDK, which more than 450 financial institutions currently leverage to deliver thousands of differentiated experiences with unprecedented speed, ease, and flexibility.