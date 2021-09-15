checkAd

Chewy Launches Innovative Marketplace Service for Veterinarians to Grow Clinic Revenues, Streamline Shopping Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, is announcing the launch of a veterinarian-only marketplace designed to streamline pharmacy operations and grow veterinary clinic revenue.

This innovative new platform, called Practice Hub, provides veterinarians a complete e-commerce solution for their clients, and leverages the benefits of Chewy’s quick and reliable delivery, unparalleled customer care team, and Autoship subscription service. Veterinarians can set prices, create pre-approved prescriptions, and earn revenue when customers place an order in-clinic or purchase from them while shopping on Chewy.com.

Several nationwide veterinary groups and independent veterinary practices are already utilizing this new platform from Chewy. “Enrolling in this service is a win for our staff, our clients, and their pets,” said Matthew Dobbs, Chief Medical Officer at Destination Pet. “It just made a lot of sense to give our clients another option to order their pets’ medications with fast, free shipping on a broad selection of pet medications, including veterinary diet food, and remove the hassle of approving online prescriptions in-clinic. This partnership also helps us earn revenue and reduce overhead costs while carrying less inventory in the clinic. Destination Pet’s values of ‘great customer service, innovative offerings for pet parents and a respect for the autonomy of the veterinarian’ align with the core values of Chewy – so developing a new, exciting partnership was a logical step to take.”

“We are excited to partner directly with veterinarians to improve the customer experience while simultaneously helping to grow revenues for their clinics,” said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy. “The launch of Practice Hub is part of Chewy Health’s ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to support the veterinarian community across the country. This innovative, new platform utilizes technology to bring veterinarians to the forefront of e-commerce and delivers an experience their customers will love.”

Chewy is currently inviting clinics and veterinarians to onboard onto Practice Hub. To learn more, or to request your clinic be considered for enrollment this fall, please visit Chewy.com/practicehub.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About Destination Pet

Founded in 2017, Destination Pet is a leading pet health care and services company operating in 22 states across the United States. Focused on the complete well-being of the pet, the company takes an integrated approach to delivering high quality pet care and a convenient and streamlined customer experience for pet owners. With convenient access points to extending services including veterinary medicine, overnight and day care, grooming, and training, Destination Pet has built a comprehensive integrated offering and serves as a partner of choice for pet owners, veterinarians, and animal care specialists. Backed by more than a century of combined experience, Destination Pet is led by a world-class management team with a legacy of innovation in the pet care and services industry. For more information, please visit destinationpet.com.

Chewy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chewy Launches Innovative Marketplace Service for Veterinarians to Grow Clinic Revenues, Streamline Shopping Experience Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, is announcing the launch of a veterinarian-only marketplace designed to streamline pharmacy operations and grow veterinary clinic revenue. This innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.213 top E-Commerce-Aktien, die man jetzt kaufen sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt zu - Warten auf Arbeitsmarktdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten halten Rekordrally am Laufen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten halten Rekordrally am Laufen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Freundlich - Warten auf Jobbericht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Zooplus nach dem Übernahmeangebot – Wie sollte man reagieren?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare