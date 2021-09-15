SEE Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2022

Sealed Air Corporation ("Sealed Air") (NYSE: SEE) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”).

In connection with the Tender Offer, Sealed Air is also soliciting consents (the “Consents”) from holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") for proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes to eliminate certain restrictive covenants and certain events of default with respect to the Notes (the "Proposed Amendments"). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 15, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer.