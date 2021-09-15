checkAd

SEE Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2022

Sealed Air Corporation ("Sealed Air") (NYSE: SEE) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”).

In connection with the Tender Offer, Sealed Air is also soliciting consents (the “Consents”) from holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") for proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes to eliminate certain restrictive covenants and certain events of default with respect to the Notes (the "Proposed Amendments"). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 15, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer.

Title of Notes

CUSIP/ISIN

Outstanding Principal Amount

UST Reference Security

Bloomberg Reference Page(1)

Fixed Spread
(bps)

Early Tender Payment(2)(3)

Hypothetical Total Consideration
(2)(4)

4.875% Senior Notes due December 1, 2022

CUSIP: 81211K AV2 (144A) and U81193 AM3 (Reg S)

ISIN: US81211KAV26 (144A) and USU81193AM38 (Reg S)

US$425,000,000

0.125% due August 31, 2022

FIT3

+50

$30.00

$1,039.29

(1)

The page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager (as defined below) will quote the bid side price of the U.S. Treasury Security. In the table above “UST” denotes a U.S. Treasury Security.

(2)

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.

(3)

Included in the Total Consideration for Notes tendered and accepted for purchase on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline.

(4)

Based upon a hypothetical reference yield determined as of 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2021. Assumes an Early Settlement Date (as defined below) of September 30, 2021 for the Notes and does not include accrued and unpaid interest from the last date on which interest has been paid to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date, that will be paid on the Notes accepted for purchase. The reference yield used to determine actual consideration for the Notes is expected to be determined on September 29, 2021.

The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 13, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Sealed Air (the “Expiration Time”). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Time will be valid. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, holders of Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 28, 2021 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Early Tender Deadline”) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration (as defined below), which includes the Early Tender Payment set forth in the table above. Holders of Notes tendering their Notes after the Early Tender Deadline and on or prior to the Expiration Time will only be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration, which is the Total Consideration less the Early Tender Payment.

Wertpapier


