Hartford Funds Launches Its First Commodity-Focused ETF

“Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF allows us to offer our clients exposure to an alternative asset class that we feel is ripe for opportunity in the current market environment,” said Vernon Meyer, Chief Investment Officer at Hartford Funds. “This product further demonstrates our commitment to providing both our existing and prospective clients diverse, long-term investing opportunities that can help them achieve their investment goals.”

Hartford Funds today announced the launch of its first commodity-focused exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSE: HCOM), which will be sub-advised by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Ltd (collectively, “Schroders”). HCOM seeks long-term total return by investing in a range of commodity-related instruments. The actively managed Fund’s performance benchmark will be the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return Index.

HCOM will primarily invest in a range of commodity-related derivative instruments – such as futures and other commodity-linked swaps – along with cash or cash equivalents, such as certificates of deposit, treasury bills, floating-rate notes, and equities of commodity-related companies. The Fund will seek exposure to a range of commodity sectors from time to time including, but not limited to, the energy, agriculture and metals sectors. As the Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroders will consider fundamental, quantitative, and technical sentiment to determine the asset allocation to various commodities. HCOM may also invest in structured notes, debt securities, convertible securities, and foreign currency.

HCOM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ARCA, Inc. The portfolio management team consists of James Luke, Malcolm Melville, and Dravasp Jhabvala, three dedicated investment professionals on Schroders’ Commodities team with an average of 17 years of investment experience.

For more information about the Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF, please visit hartfordfunds.com.

About Hartford Funds

Founded in 1996, Hartford Funds is a leading asset manager, which provides mutual funds, ETFs, and 529 college savings plans. Using its human-centric investing approach, Hartford Funds creates strategies and tools designed to address the needs and wants of investors. Leveraging partnerships with leading experts, Hartford Funds delivers insight into the latest demographic trends and investor behavior.