checkAd

Hartford Funds Launches Its First Commodity-Focused ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:05  |  34   |   |   

Hartford Funds today announced the launch of its first commodity-focused exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSE: HCOM), which will be sub-advised by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Ltd (collectively, “Schroders”). HCOM seeks long-term total return by investing in a range of commodity-related instruments. The actively managed Fund’s performance benchmark will be the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return Index.

“Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF allows us to offer our clients exposure to an alternative asset class that we feel is ripe for opportunity in the current market environment,” said Vernon Meyer, Chief Investment Officer at Hartford Funds. “This product further demonstrates our commitment to providing both our existing and prospective clients diverse, long-term investing opportunities that can help them achieve their investment goals.”

HCOM will primarily invest in a range of commodity-related derivative instruments – such as futures and other commodity-linked swaps – along with cash or cash equivalents, such as certificates of deposit, treasury bills, floating-rate notes, and equities of commodity-related companies. The Fund will seek exposure to a range of commodity sectors from time to time including, but not limited to, the energy, agriculture and metals sectors. As the Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroders will consider fundamental, quantitative, and technical sentiment to determine the asset allocation to various commodities. HCOM may also invest in structured notes, debt securities, convertible securities, and foreign currency.

HCOM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ARCA, Inc. The portfolio management team consists of James Luke, Malcolm Melville, and Dravasp Jhabvala, three dedicated investment professionals on Schroders’ Commodities team with an average of 17 years of investment experience.

For more information about the Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF, please visit hartfordfunds.com.

About Hartford Funds

Founded in 1996, Hartford Funds is a leading asset manager, which provides mutual funds, ETFs, and 529 college savings plans. Using its human-centric investing approach, Hartford Funds creates strategies and tools designed to address the needs and wants of investors. Leveraging partnerships with leading experts, Hartford Funds delivers insight into the latest demographic trends and investor behavior.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hartford Funds Launches Its First Commodity-Focused ETF Hartford Funds today announced the launch of its first commodity-focused exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSE: HCOM), which will be sub-advised by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering