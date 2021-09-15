checkAd

Rimini Street Introduces Board Members Jay Snyder and Katrinka McCallum

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today introduces board member Jay Snyder and future board member Katrinka McCallum. Mr. Snyder, who was elected to the board of directors at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, currently serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee of the board. Ms. McCallum, whose appointment will be effective as of October 1, 2021, will serve on the Audit Committee of the board. Following Ms. McCallum’s appointment, Rimini Street’s Board of Directors will comprise seven members, including the Company’s CEO, Seth A. Ravin, who serves as chairman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005254/en/

Jay Snyder joined Rimini Street’s Board of Directors in June 2020 and brings nearly 30 years of experience in the technology industry across hardware, software and services to his role. He is a seasoned executive with a track record and reputation for building world-class teams and over-achieving on results. Currently Snyder serves as the senior vice president of customer strategy and solutions at UiPath, where he leads business consulting, industry sales and value engineering for the company. He joined UiPath after serving as executive vice president and chief customer officer of New Relic, Inc., where he was responsible for all aspects of the customer experience. Prior to New Relic, Snyder spent 20 years at Dell Technologies (including EMC Corporation) most recently as senior vice president, global alliances, service providers and industries. Snyder has also served on the board of directors of the Association for Corporate Growth Silicon Valley. Earlier in his career he held management positions with both PeopleSoft, Inc. and Accenture. Snyder holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance from Bentley University.

