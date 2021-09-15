checkAd

Daniel Gray Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in Los Angeles, CA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Financial Advisor Daniel (“Dan”) Gray has joined the firm in Los Angeles, California. Over the past 18 years, Dan has built a successful practice serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

“Dan brings extensive wealth planning experience to UBS and will help clients with wealth creation events, position management, and cross-asset lending,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We remain focused on recruiting and retaining the most productive advisors in the industry and we’re thrilled to add Dan to our team as we continue to grow our business in Los Angeles.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,35€
Hebel 14,72
Ask 1,02
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,21€
Hebel 14,72
Ask 0,80
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Dan has joined UBS Private Wealth Management on a multi-generational team that advises clients on advanced estate and tax planning strategies, philanthropic giving, family governance, risk management and financing. Together with Advisors William Calvert, Ryan McClellan, Kirk Wendorf, Ryan Chase and Scott Harries, the team will manage $35 billion in assets.

Prior to joining UBS, Dan served as a Managing Director and Private Banker at Deutsche Bank for more than 15 years, delivering bespoke investment opportunities and financing solutions to clients on one of the largest private wealth teams on the West Coast. He has also worked for the Private Bank at Bank of America as a Private Client Manager to ultra-affluent families in the Los Angeles area.

Dan has a B.S. in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and holds his Series 7 and 66 licenses. He sits on the board of Gen Next, an organization that connects, informs, and engages executives and entrepreneurs to empower individuals and causes to provide long-term solutions for future generations.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management
 As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending, and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS
 UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daniel Gray Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in Los Angeles, CA UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Financial Advisor Daniel (“Dan”) Gray has joined the firm in Los Angeles, California. Over the past 18 years, Dan has built a successful practice serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:32 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft UBS AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
09.09.21Four UBS advisors in Southern California named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Two Financial Advisors join UBS in Portland, Maine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.09.21Ron Pillar Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in South Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Two UBS Advisors in Boston, MA, Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen