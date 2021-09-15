Adobe Announces Payment Services for Adobe Commerce

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced the upcoming availability of Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, the industry’s leading end-to-end commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases. By integrating Payment Services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants of all sizes will soon have access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can easily be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin, instead of having to do the work of integrating with third-party payment providers. Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of the year.

“In today’s fast-moving digital economy, organizations demand flexibility and extensibility in their commerce platform to sustain business growth and deliver seamless experiences for their customers,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud Product and Strategy at Adobe. “With the addition of Payment Services, we’re thrilled to expand on our already robust out-of-the-box commerce feature set to help Adobe Commerce merchants compete effectively and win in the digital-first economy.”