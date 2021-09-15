Data From Ongoing Clinical Trial Continues to Demonstrate a Single Administration of OpRegen Can Provide Anatomical and Functional Improvements in Patients With Dry AMD With Geographic Atrophy

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported updated interim results from its ongoing, 24-patient Phase 1/2a clinical study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen . OpRegen is an investigational cell therapy consisting of allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells, administered in a single surgery to the subretinal space, for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). These updated results include a minimum of 9 months of follow-up in all 12 patients treated in Cohort 4, which as a group had better baseline vision and smaller areas of GA at baseline than earlier cohorts. Overall, in the study (N=24), OpRegen has been well tolerated to date and there have been no new, unexpected ocular or systemic adverse events or serious adverse events not previously reported.

“I am particularly encouraged by the OCT findings in the second retinal restoration patient. Based on historical growth patterns, we knew this patient was a slower progressor than many other patients enrolled, and therefore less likely to benefit from treatment. Despite this, we have been able to demonstrate a reduction in the atrophic area as quickly as 2 months post-treatment and a marked slowing of disease progression,” stated Jordi Monés, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Institut de la Màcula and Barcelona Macula Foundation. “Further, even in patients with an incomplete coverage of OpRegen over the primary area of atrophy, we have observed resolution of not only lesions of iRORA (incomplete retinal pigment epithelial and outer retinal atrophy), but also resolution of areas with features of cRORA, which is a state of complete loss of the RPE and outer retinal tissue. Additionally, the structural benefits may help explain the improvement in visual acuity. I eagerly look forward to new data as they are collected.”

“While competing efforts are focused on reducing the growth rate of geographic atrophy, Lineage has reported several patients whose areas of atrophy have stabilized or reduced in size. These observations, which are present across clinically-meaningful periods, indicate a reversal of the degeneration of critical retinal tissue layers which support vision, consistent with the proposed mechanism of an RPE cell transplant. Importantly, all three of the patients exhibiting restoration had confirmed historic growth rate in these areas and these data have been collected using multiple imaging modalities. The durability of the improvements to visual acuity, when coupled with the clear structural improvements we’ve seen in patients which received fuller coverage of OpRegen across their GA, strongly suggest that cell therapy may be able to achieve therapeutic benefits that are beyond the reach of targeted drugs or antibodies," added Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “We are extremely pleased that our data is moving in a positive direction with each interim update we provide. We will continue to collect follow up data and work towards a meeting with FDA to discuss key aspects of our program. Our objective with OpRegen is to demonstrate the potential for allogeneic cell therapy to deliver the best available clinical outcomes and apply our technology to additional areas such as cancer, spinal cord injury, and other attractive opportunities.”