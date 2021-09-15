checkAd

Dentsply Sirona World 2021 to Feature Broad Range of New Products and Services for Dental Professionals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 15:11  |  20   |   |   

Key Sessions to be Available Online for Industry and Investor Participants

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), today announced that its premier annual clinical education event for dental professionals is set to provide the most extensive offering of training programs and new product launches in conference history. The event will take place from September 23 - 25, 2021, and will feature more than 100 industry-leading speakers.  

Dentsply Sirona’s clinical education programs are an essential part of the Company’s commitment to empowering dental professionals, reaching more than one million people last year. Dentsply Sirona World (“DS World”) 2021 is a hybrid event, and participants can join their peers on site at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, or virtually via livestream and on-demand functionality with special digital programming.

Key speakers participating in this year’s event include Drs. Shivi Gupta and Dan Butterman, who will present on Digital Restorative Workflow and Digital Implant Workflow, respectively.

Investor Participation

A live webcast and video replay will be available to investors for key DS World 2021 sessions, including the daily General Sessions and an Investment Community Session scheduled on September 23.   Registration is required, interested members of the professional investment community should contact the Dentsply Sirona Investor Relations team via email at InvestorRelations@DentsplySirona.com for more information.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
VP, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dentsply Sirona World 2021 to Feature Broad Range of New Products and Services for Dental Professionals Key Sessions to be Available Online for Industry and Investor ParticipantsCHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), today announced that its premier annual clinical education event …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...