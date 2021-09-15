Dentsply Sirona World 2021 to Feature Broad Range of New Products and Services for Dental Professionals

Dentsply Sirona’s clinical education programs are an essential part of the Company’s commitment to empowering dental professionals, reaching more than one million people last year. Dentsply Sirona World (“DS World”) 2021 is a hybrid event, and participants can join their peers on site at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, or virtually via livestream and on-demand functionality with special digital programming.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), today announced that its premier annual clinical education event for dental professionals is set to provide the most extensive offering of training programs and new product launches in conference history. The event will take place from September 23 - 25, 2021, and will feature more than 100 industry-leading speakers.

Key speakers participating in this year’s event include Drs. Shivi Gupta and Dan Butterman, who will present on Digital Restorative Workflow and Digital Implant Workflow, respectively.

Investor Participation

A live webcast and video replay will be available to investors for key DS World 2021 sessions, including the daily General Sessions and an Investment Community Session scheduled on September 23. Registration is required, interested members of the professional investment community should contact the Dentsply Sirona Investor Relations team via email at InvestorRelations@DentsplySirona.com for more information.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:

Andrea Daley

VP, Investor Relations

+1-704-805-1293

InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com