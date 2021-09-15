checkAd

ACNB Corporation Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 15:10  |  28   |   |   

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation was recognized, with a ranking of #23, by the Central Penn Business Journal on its annual list of the Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania for 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year ACNB Corporation has achieved this recognition, surpassing the #28 ranking in 2020.

“The 2021 Fastest Growing Companies demonstrate business success in Central Pennsylvania. They have shown revenue growth over the past three years, not an easy thing to do given the challenges of the pandemic,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Senior Group Publisher of the Central Penn Business Journal. “Congratulations to this year’s winners.”

James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer, stated, “ACNB Corporation, the financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., strives to serve the evolving financial and insurance needs of consumers, businesses and other entities throughout its geographic footprint. Central Pennsylvania is the place of our founding, which traces back to the crossroads of Gettysburg in 1857. So, this recognition is especially meaningful, as well as serves as a testament to the committed employees in our organization that serve our customers, shareholders and communities. These are also the persons that ensure the future of ACNB Corporation by building relationships and finding solutions every single day.”

“Specific to this Fastest Growing Companies recognition is revenue growth, which is directly attributable to ACNB Corporation’s community bank acquisitions in recent years in alignment with our plans for strategic inorganic growth in tandem with continued organic growth,” he added. “As in past years, ACNB Corporation is truly honored to be recognized for our achievements and excited for the positive momentum as we continue to execute our plans for the future.”

In order to be eligible for consideration in this ranking for 2021, companies were required to show revenue of at least $500,000 in each of the fiscal years ending 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as revenue growth in 2020, as compared to 2018. Companies headquartered in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry or York County were eligible for nomination.

Baker Tilly, the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Fastest Growing Companies program, performed the calculations and then ranked the companies according to revenue growth over the three-year period. Both dollar and percentage increases were taken into consideration. This ranking formula resulted in the final list of 42 honorees recognized at a virtual celebration event on Thursday, September 9, 2021, when specific rankings were revealed.

