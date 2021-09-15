SEE Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) today announced that it commenced an offering of senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be jointly and severally, and irrevocably and unconditionally, guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of Sealed Air's existing and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities, subject to release under certain circumstances. The notes and related guarantees will be secured on a first-priority basis by liens on substantially all of our and our domestic guarantor subsidiaries' personal property securing obligations we owe to lenders under our senior secured credit facilities on a pari passu basis, subject to certain exceptions.

Sealed Air intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with cash on hand, to repurchase the 4.875% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) pursuant to the tender offer commenced by the Company today and satisfy and discharge all of its outstanding 2022 Notes in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2022 Notes, and to pay related premiums, fees and expenses in connection therewith and for general corporate purposes. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the 2022 Notes or a notice of satisfaction and discharge with respect to the 2022 Notes.

The Notes and related guarantees will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

