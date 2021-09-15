checkAd

Voya Financial strongly supports the ABLE Employment Flexibility Act

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:18  |  32   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it supports — and encourages Congress to pass — the federal ABLE Employment Flexibility Act (H.R. 4672) to further enable financial wellbeing for workers with disabilities.

The bill would make ABLE accounts more accessible to employees with disabilities and remove a barrier to competitive, integrative employment. As it is currently written, the proposed legislation would assign similar treatment to contributions that employers make to ABLE accounts (529A accounts) as is assigned to employer contributions to retirement plans. In addition, it would provide more options for employees with disabilities to save for their futures without jeopardizing their eligibility for crucial government benefits.

Today, employer contributions to ABLE accounts are not counted as a tax deduction for the business, but employer contributions made to tax-qualified retirement plans are tax-deductible. This proposed legislation seeks to change that, adding incentives for employers to contribute to ABLE accounts for eligible employees.

Additionally, many people with disabilities depend on means-tested government benefit programs to sustain their independence. These programs — such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federally Assisted Housing and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — determine eligibility by asset levels. Employee contributions to retirement plans that, in turn, are matched by employers can be considered accumulating assets for the individuals with disabilities, affecting their eligibility for these means-tested benefits. Contributions by both the employer and the employee to ABLE accounts would be excluded from asset tests, preserving eligibility for government benefits while enabling savings.

“This would be another positive step toward financial security and compensation equity for people with disabilities,” said Jessica Tuman, head of the Voya Cares Center of Excellence. “They would be able to contribute to the employer match, just as their colleagues would, while remaining within the asset limit of the means-tested government programs that they depend on for their independence.”

The Voya Cares program is an extension of Voya’s vision and mission to help all Americans achieve the quality of life that they seek to and through retirement. The program is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities and special needs from birth through aging, by providing advocacy, resources and solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Financial strongly supports the ABLE Employment Flexibility Act Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it supports — and encourages Congress to pass — the federal ABLE Employment Flexibility Act (H.R. 4672) to further enable financial wellbeing for workers with disabilities. The bill would make …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Voya Financial releases 2020-2021 Impact Report: “Together in Action”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Voya Financial offers enhanced critical illness insurance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten