Voya Financial strongly supports the ABLE Employment Flexibility Act

The bill would make ABLE accounts more accessible to employees with disabilities and remove a barrier to competitive, integrative employment. As it is currently written, the proposed legislation would assign similar treatment to contributions that employers make to ABLE accounts (529A accounts) as is assigned to employer contributions to retirement plans. In addition, it would provide more options for employees with disabilities to save for their futures without jeopardizing their eligibility for crucial government benefits.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it supports — and encourages Congress to pass — the federal ABLE Employment Flexibility Act (H.R. 4672) to further enable financial wellbeing for workers with disabilities.

Today, employer contributions to ABLE accounts are not counted as a tax deduction for the business, but employer contributions made to tax-qualified retirement plans are tax-deductible. This proposed legislation seeks to change that, adding incentives for employers to contribute to ABLE accounts for eligible employees.

Additionally, many people with disabilities depend on means-tested government benefit programs to sustain their independence. These programs — such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federally Assisted Housing and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — determine eligibility by asset levels. Employee contributions to retirement plans that, in turn, are matched by employers can be considered accumulating assets for the individuals with disabilities, affecting their eligibility for these means-tested benefits. Contributions by both the employer and the employee to ABLE accounts would be excluded from asset tests, preserving eligibility for government benefits while enabling savings.

“This would be another positive step toward financial security and compensation equity for people with disabilities,” said Jessica Tuman, head of the Voya Cares Center of Excellence. “They would be able to contribute to the employer match, just as their colleagues would, while remaining within the asset limit of the means-tested government programs that they depend on for their independence.”

The Voya Cares program is an extension of Voya’s vision and mission to help all Americans achieve the quality of life that they seek to and through retirement. The program is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities and special needs from birth through aging, by providing advocacy, resources and solutions.