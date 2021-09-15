Amazon Prime and Anghami Collaborate in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates with Anghami Plus

Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, to merge with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAC / VMACW) to become the first Arab technology company to list on NASDAQ New York.





Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. and Anghami have earlier announced the submission of a confidential draft of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination on August 3, 2021.





The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC’s stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol “ANGH”.





NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon and Anghami, have today announced that Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can enjoy an exclusive six-months free offer on Anghami Plus, Anghami’s premium paid tier, with their Prime membership. Delivering the ultimate music experience from Anghami, the region’s leading music streaming service, Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will receive a free six-month subscription to Anghami Plus, followed by 50% off the subscription fee for the next six months.

Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE already enjoy a range of other benefits offering convenience and entertainment, such as exclusive shopping deals across a wide selection of products, access to thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals, with Prime Video, as well as free in-game content and free games from Prime Gaming. Delivery benefits for Prime members in Saudi Arabia include Free and Fast Local Delivery options such as Free One-Day Delivery, Free Two-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon U.S. and Amazon UAE. Delivery benefits for Prime members in the UAE include Free Same-Day Delivery for eligible orders over AED100 placed before 12:00pm, Free One-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K.