CURO Commits to Mental Health and Becoming a StigmaFree Company

NAMI is a mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by mental illness and long-term mental health conditions. According to NAMI, a StigmaFree company is one that creates supportive policies such as employee assistance programs, proactively supports employees, and provides resources and training that promotes a healthy workplace culture.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, multi-channel and multi-product consumer finance company serving a wide range of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada and a market leader in the industry based on revenue, today announced its commitment to being a StigmaFree Company through its partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

As a NAMI StigmaFree partner, CURO commits to continuing to combat mental health stigma in the workplace through education, training, and support. CURO will also have access to NAMI’s mental health advisors, experts, and corporate educational programs, which will help to shape a truly stigma-free future for the company.

Additionally, CURO launched a NAMI donation campaign in the U.S. in April and pledged to match the first $10,000 raised. CURO employees and friends of CURO raised $26,990.49 for NAMI, making the total amount raised nearly $37,000.

The NAMI fundraiser is just one part of a broader initiative by CURO’s Diversity and Inclusion Council to support mental health in the community. CURO has donated $10,000 for Kids Help Phone in Canada, an organization that offers 24/7 bilingual professional counseling and support to young people.

CURO also sponsored a Kids Help Phone fundraiser with employees and customers from March 1 through June 30 in Canada. The Canadian team raised $124,989 for Kids Help Phone, far exceeding the original $30,000 goal.

Additionally, in February of this year, CURO donated $10,000 to the Black Mental Health Alliance in the U.S. and $10,000 to Black Mental Health Canada. Each of these initiatives stems from CURO’s company-wide focus of recognizing, supporting, and improving mental health in our communities.

“Mental health is so incredibly important, and we absolutely should be doing the best we can to support people during these challenging times,” said Bill Baker, President and Chief Operating Officer. “I’m proud of the way CURO has supported our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I believe initiatives like the StigmaFree pledge will continue to carry us forward. It’s just the right thing to do.”