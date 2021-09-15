checkAd

Simplicity Esports Announces the Launch of the Flamengo Esports NFT Inaugural Collection

The first NFT that will be available as a 1 of 1 will include imagery of a Flamengo Esports jersey autographed by the entire 2021 League of Legends Second Split Academy and CBLoL rosters. The winner of the NFT auction will also receive the actual autographed jersey used to create the NFT.

Boca Raton, Florida, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced that it will launch its Inaugural Collection of Flamengo Esports Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”). The first ever minted Flamengo Esports NFT will be available for auction beginning September 27th on OpenSea.io.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I think our Flamengo Esports fans are the most passionate fans in the world, and I am thrilled to give them the opportunity to own the very first Flamengo Esports NFT minted. I am particularly excited that we have been able to create an NFT that includes autographs from our entire 2021 League of Legends Second Split roster. This includes the Academy team that won back to back Championships in 2021. This marks a new era of digital merchandise for Flamengo Esports, and I look forward to continuing our collection and bringing our fans and investors trading card style NFTs in October that are focused on each individual player.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) owns 16 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 17 esports gaming centers that give the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports. Simplicity and Flamengo branded teams compete in popular games such as League of Legends, FreeFire, Wild Rift, and Heroes of the Storm. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments.

FreeFire, Heroes of the Storm, League of Legends, and Wild Rift are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 30, 2021 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586





