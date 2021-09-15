omniQ Receives 10-Year Contract from La Sierra University for its AI Based Machine Vision and Software for Campus Parking Management, PERCS

omniQ to deploy its proprietary PERCS️ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) Software integrated with its AI based Machine Vision Vehicle Recognition System (VRS)

PERCS represents a Software as a Service (SaaS) recurring Revenue model

Project follows 2021 announced AI based Machine Vision contracts for a foreign Defense Department HQ, a foreign Homeland Security Authority, the Georgia State University, a multibillion dollar Medical Center, The City of Watkinsville, Home Owners Association in Florida and a mixed-use property in Southern California



SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT – based solutions, announced today it has received a 10-year contract from La Sierra University to deploy its PERCS (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) software for campus parking management. The contract includes an upgrade to OMNIQ’s new eCite Pro LPR system, enabling license plate digital chalking for time-based parking enforcement.

In addition, the university has entered into a Gold Service Level Agreement (SLA) with omniQ to provide 24/7/365 support coverage. The agreement provides terms for remote, onsite, upgrade, warranty, maintenance, and hardware replacement throughout the term.

The PERCS solution includes virtual permits, mobile enforcement, and gated access control with fixed license plate reading (LPR) along with Citation and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant payment collections with online adjudication. The solution also includes an expansion of fixed lane AI/machine vision technology at entry and exit lanes

omniQ’s CEO, Shai Lustgarten stated, “The momentum continues, following our recent announcements regarding our AI based projects for a foreign Department of Defense HQ, terror prevention in a sensitive zone outside of the US, a top ranked Medical Center, Georgia State University, the City of Watkinsville and various communities in Florida and California. We are pleased to enter into a 10-year agreement with La Sierra University to provide our AI based PERCS software, streamline campus parking management and provide for around the clock support. La Sierra has been an early adopter of our Permitting and Enforcement solutions We are pleased to enter into this next phase of elevated partnership with La Sierra using our latest technologies.”