Aurora Spine Corporation Announces C$6.5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements for a private placement of the Company’s common shares (or common share equivalents) (a “Common Share” and, collectively, the “Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase common shares ("Common Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$6.5 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 11,220,930 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase up to 8,415,697 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$0.58 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.75 per share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date"). The Company expects the Closing Date to occur on or about September 17, 2021. The Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Agent") is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement in the United States. The Company will pay a cash commission to the Agent equal to: (i) 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement; and (ii) 7.0% of the proceeds received by the Company from the exercise of Common Warrants. In addition, the Company will issue to the Agent broker warrants equal to 5.0% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Private Placement ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.58 per share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the Closing Date.

In the United States, the Common Shares, Common Warrants and the shares issuable upon the exercise of the Common Warrants will be offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

