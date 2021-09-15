checkAd

5G Applications and Services Market Growth Curve to Exhibit Upward Trend with revenue of USD 663,960 million by 2027 - Zion Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, 5G Applications and Services industry gathered revenue about US$ 132,840 Million in 2020 and is slated to earn revenue of approximately US$ 663,960 Million by 2027. The 5G Applications and Services market is projected to register highest gains of approximately 25.8% from 2020 to 2027.  With 5G making massive disruption in technological space, its applications & solutions have triggered huge demand across plethora of industries, thereby unfurling new growth avenues for 5G applications and services market in next couple of years. Furthermore, 5G has ability to bring digital transformation in domain of wireless connectivity and networking paving a way for unprecedented growth of industry in forthcoming years.  

Zion Market Research Logo

Moreover, 5G has ability to improve internet bandwidth, speed & performance, and latency of network connectivity. Additionally, 5G applications and services are likely to act as catalyst in digital revolution taking place across globe. Apparently, launching of 5G applications and services is likely to boost internet economy in countries such as India and China and is projected to contribute significantly towards GDP of these countries. For instance, digital economy in India is slated to hit US$ 1.2 trillion by 2025 as a result of large-scale smartphone penetration, rise in use of mobile broadband, massive internet usage, and rise in uptake of data solutions & use of social media. Moreover, 5G is visualized as a major tool that will boost use of aforementioned digital devices & applications in emerging economies such as India.

Get free Sample of this Research Report with TOC - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/5g-applications-and-services-market

In addition to this, 5G network is projected to cater to different service requirements through delivering of enhanced network performance with help of AI, connected things, and Robotics. It is likely to generate new revenue streams for countries in forthcoming years. Moreover, 5G offers low cost wireless option facilitating last mile wireless connection providing high speeds & seamless experience to end-users as compared to broadband connection requiring deployment of highly expensive fibers. Apart from this, 5G network help telecommunication firms in effectively fulfilling end-user demand for high speed data along with offering support for 4K/8K videos.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

5G Applications and Services Market Growth Curve to Exhibit Upward Trend with revenue of USD 663,960 million by 2027 - Zion Market Research NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, 5G Applications and Services industry gathered revenue about US$ 132,840 Million in 2020 and is slated to earn revenue of approximately US$ 663,960 Million by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
10,000 green hydrogen generators per month: groundbreaking for Enapter electrolyser mass production in North Rhine-Westphalia
Planful Announces Newest Addition to Predict Suite of Native AI/ML Applications, Predict: Projections
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter
Food Logistics Service Provider, Farm Trans, Streamlines and Accelerates European Supply Chain with ...
AppViewX Appoints Former Ping Identity Executive Jason Bonds as Chief Revenue Officer to Extend ...
Fintica AI completes financial market manipulation detection pilot for Israel Securities Authority
Klas Unveils RAVEN: lightening the load on the journey to Autonomous Vehicles.
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...