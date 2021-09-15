5G Applications and Services Market Growth Curve to Exhibit Upward Trend with revenue of USD 663,960 million by 2027 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, 5G Applications and Services industry gathered revenue about US$ 132,840 Million in 2020 and is slated to earn revenue of approximately US$ 663,960 Million by 2027 . The 5G Applications and Services market is projected to register highest gains of approximately 25.8% from 2020 to 2027. With 5G making massive disruption in technological space, its applications & solutions have triggered huge demand across plethora of industries, thereby unfurling new growth avenues for 5G applications and services market in next couple of years. Furthermore, 5G has ability to bring digital transformation in domain of wireless connectivity and networking paving a way for unprecedented growth of industry in forthcoming years.

Moreover, 5G has ability to improve internet bandwidth, speed & performance, and latency of network connectivity. Additionally, 5G applications and services are likely to act as catalyst in digital revolution taking place across globe. Apparently, launching of 5G applications and services is likely to boost internet economy in countries such as India and China and is projected to contribute significantly towards GDP of these countries. For instance, digital economy in India is slated to hit US$ 1.2 trillion by 2025 as a result of large-scale smartphone penetration, rise in use of mobile broadband, massive internet usage, and rise in uptake of data solutions & use of social media. Moreover, 5G is visualized as a major tool that will boost use of aforementioned digital devices & applications in emerging economies such as India.

In addition to this, 5G network is projected to cater to different service requirements through delivering of enhanced network performance with help of AI, connected things, and Robotics. It is likely to generate new revenue streams for countries in forthcoming years. Moreover, 5G offers low cost wireless option facilitating last mile wireless connection providing high speeds & seamless experience to end-users as compared to broadband connection requiring deployment of highly expensive fibers. Apart from this, 5G network help telecommunication firms in effectively fulfilling end-user demand for high speed data along with offering support for 4K/8K videos.