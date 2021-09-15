Redbox Expands Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) Streaming Service With Hundreds of Hours of Content From Award-Winning Oscilloscope Laboratories

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has partnered with film production and distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories to bring hundreds of hours of content to its rapidly growing Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) streaming service. Films that will be offered include We Need to Talk about Kevin, The Messenger, and Howl. They can be viewed anytime, completely free via the Redbox app via Roku, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

Oscilloscope Laboratories is well-known for producing high-quality films – many of which have won or have been nominated for Academy and Golden Globe Awards. Redbox will begin offering: