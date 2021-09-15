Redbox Expands Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) Streaming Service With Hundreds of Hours of Content From Award-Winning Oscilloscope Laboratories
Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has partnered with film production and distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories to bring hundreds of hours of content to its rapidly growing Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) streaming service. Films that will be offered include We Need to Talk about Kevin, The Messenger, and Howl. They can be viewed anytime, completely free via the Redbox app via Roku, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.
Oscilloscope Laboratories is well-known for producing high-quality films – many of which have won or have been nominated for Academy and Golden Globe Awards. Redbox will begin offering:
- We Need to Talk About Kevin – Kevin's mother (Academy Award-winner Tilda Swinton) struggles to love her strange child (Jasper Newell), despite the increasingly dangerous things he says and does as he grows up. But Kevin is just getting started, and his final act will be beyond anything anyone imagined. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, We Need to Talk About Kevin also stars John C. Reilly
- The Messenger – Academy and Golden Globe Award Nominated, The Messenger, stars Woody Harrelson as an American soldier who struggles with an ethical dilemma when he becomes involved with a fallen officer's widow. Directed by Oren Moverman, The Messenger also stars Ben Foster, Samantha Morton, and Jena Malone
- Howl – Starring James Franco, Howl explores the 1957 obscenity trial of the 20th-century American poet Allen Ginsberg's noted poem of the same name. Written and directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, the film also stars Aaron Tveit, Jon Hamm, and David Strathairn.
- Additional titles include the heartwarming and tearful documentary Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father, sci-fi psychological thriller Coherence, and drama Wendy and Lucy
"Oscilloscope has created some of the most innovative content in Hollywood," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "We're thrilled to bring hundreds of hours of their movies to our Redbox customers completely free."
About Redbox
Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.
