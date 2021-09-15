VPG to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Fall Investor Conference

Interested investors can access the webcast using the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kyypMwkVRI66csZADxZ6Dw . The webcast and copy of the presentation can also be accessed on the events section of VPG’s website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com .

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will webcast its presentation at the Sidoti Virtual Fall Smallcap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. (ET).

For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the corporate access coordinator at Sidoti, or email VPG’s investor relations department at info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

