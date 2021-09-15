Emera Announces Offering of $150 Million of Preferred Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Emera’s prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 5, 2021.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emera Incorporated (“Emera” or the “Company”) (TSX:EMA) announced today that it will issue 6,000,000 Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series L (the “Series L Preferred Shares”) at a price of $25.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $150 million on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters in Canada led by TD Securities Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets. Emera has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable at any time up to two business days prior to the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 Series L Preferred Shares at a price of $25.00 per share (the “Underwriters’ Option”). If the Underwriters’ Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds to Emera will be $200 million.