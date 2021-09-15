Emera Announces Offering of $150 Million of Preferred Shares
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Emera’s prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 5, 2021.
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emera Incorporated (“Emera” or the “Company”) (TSX:EMA) announced today that it will issue 6,000,000 Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series L (the “Series L Preferred Shares”) at a price of $25.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $150 million on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters in Canada led by TD Securities Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets. Emera has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable at any time up to two business days prior to the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 Series L Preferred Shares at a price of $25.00 per share (the “Underwriters’ Option”). If the Underwriters’ Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds to Emera will be $200 million.
The holders of Series L Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends at an annual rate of $1.15 per share, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the board of directors of the Company yielding 4.60% per annum. The initial dividend, if declared, will be payable on November 15, 2021 and will be $0.1638 per share, based on an anticipated closing date of September 24, 2021.
The Series L Preferred Shares will not be redeemable by the Company prior to November 15, 2026. On or after November 15, 2026 the Company may redeem all or any part of the then outstanding Series L Preferred Shares, at the Company's option without the consent of the holder, by the payment of: $26.00 per share if redeemed before November 15, 2027; $25.75 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2027 but before November 15, 2028; $25.50 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2028 but before November 15, 2029; $25.25 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2029 but before November 15, 2030; and $25.00 per share if redeemed on or after November 15, 2030, together, in each case, with all accrued and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the date fixed for redemption. The Series L Preferred Shares do not have a fixed maturity date and are not redeemable at the option of the holders of Series L Preferred Shares.
