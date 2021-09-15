Nephros to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced it has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24th, 2021. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.



The Nephros presentation will be made by CEO Andy Astor. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Nephros was one of ten companies selected to present at this year’s event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, visit www.microcapclub.com/summit/ .