G Mining Ventures Announces Closing of $70.5 million Bought Deal Private Placement

BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“ GMIN ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement (the “ Offering ”) of units (the “ Units ”) with a syndicate of underwriters led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (“ Sprott ”) and BMO Capital Markets, and including PI Financial Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "). Pursuant to the Offering, GMIN has issued an aggregate of 74,224,042 Units at a price of $0.95 per Unit (the “ Offering Price ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $70,512,839.90, including the exercise by the Underwriters of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 524,042 Units at the Offering Price.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at any time until September 15, 2024, at an exercise price of $1.90. If at any time after January 16, 2022, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares are principally traded is equal to or greater than $3.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, at its option, elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by the issuance of a press release announcing such acceleration within 10 calendar days following the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period, in which case the Warrants will expire on the date specified in such press release, which shall be not less than 30 calendar days following the issuance of such press release.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate fee equal to 5.5% of the gross proceeds from the Offering (the “Commission”), Sprott having elected to receive 715,500 Units at the Offering Price in lieu of a portion of the Commission otherwise payable to it. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada which expires on January 16, 2022.