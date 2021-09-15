checkAd

Titan Declares Cash Dividend of approximately C$1.4 million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announces that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of C$0.01 per common share (the “Dividend”) for an aggregate distribution of approximately C$1.4 million based on the current number of shares outstanding.

Don Taylor, President and CEO commented, “The Company’s recent cash flow generation from its Empire State Mine has enabled the Company to reward shareholders with this special dividend. Given the stability of operations at the Company’s Empire State Mine, the Company’s production growth profile over the next three years and the outlook for the price of zinc, the Company’s intention is to pay a regular quarterly dividend. This inaugural dividend will, however, be a special dividend to all shareholders.”

The Dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

The Dividend will be designated an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Email: info@titanminingcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the final amount of the Dividend, the Company’s intention to pay a regular quarterly dividend, and the payable and record dates for the Dividend.

When used in this news release words such as “to be”, "will", “intention” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the ability to advance exploration efforts at ESM; the results of such exploration efforts; the ability to secure adequate financing (as needed); the Company maintaining its current strategy and objectives; and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





