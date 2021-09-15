Vietnam Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 673 Million by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 15.09.2021, 16:02 | 18 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 16:02 | CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Vietnam data center market report. Vietnam data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.18% during the period 2020−2026. Vietnam data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 21 existing and 3 upcoming facilities spread across 4 cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other cities (including Binh Duong Province and Da Nang). Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Vietnam is one of the emerging data center markets within Southeast Asia , with the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant acceleration of digitalization, data localization requirements, government initiatives, low start-up costs, and global connectivity expected to boost the market in the coming years. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are the two major locations for data center development. Hanoi has 12 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for around 60% of the existing power capacity. The country's Law on Cybersecurity (LCS), introduced in 2019, requires data of Vietnamese users to be stored in Vietnam itself by local and offshore service providers. Considering the population of Vietnam , the data localization requirements are expected to boost the data center market in the country. Major data center service providers include NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and Telehouse Vietnam that operate data centers in the country. Vietnam has over 110 SEZs, including those set up to encourage data center investments. For example, Viettel IDC cloud system is in Hoa Lac High-tech Industrial Park. In addition, VNPT's Thang Long Data Center is located in Thang Long Industrial Park. Vietnam is aiming to generate around 30% of its electricity via renewable sources and reduce its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 8% by 2030. By 2045, renewable energy is expected to contribute to over 50% of the overall capacity. Data center operators in Vietnam are increasingly investing in efficient data center operations. Key Offerings: Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





