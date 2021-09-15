DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting 15.09.2021 / 16:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting

All items of the agenda adopted with large majorities

Favourable business performance despite pandemic

Dividend yield of 3.9 percent based on the closing price on 14 September 2021

Cologne, 15 September 2021 - Bastei Lübbe AG, a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), held its annual general meeting for fiscal year 2020/2021 today, on 15 September 2021.

The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board began the Cologne-based publishing company's virtual annual general meeting with a review of fiscal year 2020/2021, stating that the year exceeded expectations in all respects despite the pandemic. "A key element in this respect is Bastei Lübbe's positive development across all play-out formats, including traditional printed books, audio books and e-books. Bastei Lübbe was thus able to continue on its growth trajectory even without short-time work and special measures," said Joachim Herbst, Chief Financial Officer and Speaker of the Executive Board, explaining the company's success in the fiscal year to the shareholders. "Thanks to the appeal of our catalogue, we also entered the new fiscal year on an upbeat note and expect a further full-year increase in revenues and EBIT. This assumes that we will not see any further pandemic-related restrictions or significant disruptions along the paper supply chains."

The distribution of a dividend of 29 cents per share was approved on the strength of the company's successful business performance. It consists of the regular dividend of 25 cents plus a bonus dividend of 4 cents as an additional distribution of the after-tax proceeds from the settlement with the former members of the governance bodies. This brings the total payout ratio to 46 percent of the distributable earnings, corresponding to a dividend yield of 3.9 percent.