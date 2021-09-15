checkAd

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 16:02  |  12   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting

15.09.2021 / 16:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting

  • All items of the agenda adopted with large majorities
  • Favourable business performance despite pandemic
  • Dividend yield of 3.9 percent based on the closing price on 14 September 2021

Cologne, 15 September 2021 - Bastei Lübbe AG, a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), held its annual general meeting for fiscal year 2020/2021 today, on 15 September 2021.

The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board began the Cologne-based publishing company's virtual annual general meeting with a review of fiscal year 2020/2021, stating that the year exceeded expectations in all respects despite the pandemic. "A key element in this respect is Bastei Lübbe's positive development across all play-out formats, including traditional printed books, audio books and e-books. Bastei Lübbe was thus able to continue on its growth trajectory even without short-time work and special measures," said Joachim Herbst, Chief Financial Officer and Speaker of the Executive Board, explaining the company's success in the fiscal year to the shareholders. "Thanks to the appeal of our catalogue, we also entered the new fiscal year on an upbeat note and expect a further full-year increase in revenues and EBIT. This assumes that we will not see any further pandemic-related restrictions or significant disruptions along the paper supply chains."

The distribution of a dividend of 29 cents per share was approved on the strength of the company's successful business performance. It consists of the regular dividend of 25 cents plus a bonus dividend of 4 cents as an additional distribution of the after-tax proceeds from the settlement with the former members of the governance bodies. This brings the total payout ratio to 46 percent of the distributable earnings, corresponding to a dividend yield of 3.9 percent.

Seite 1 von 3
Bastei Luebbe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend Bastei Lübbe AG: dividend of 0.29 euros per share approved at the 2021 virtual annual general meeting 15.09.2021 / 16:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-News: Fast Finance24 Holding AG: Die Fast Finance 24 Holding AG berichtet zukünftig weiterhin nach IFRS
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt weitere Studienergebnisse und ein Update zur klinischen Entwicklungsstrategie von ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:02 UhrDGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,29 Euro je Aktie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten