checkAd

Global Graphics PLC Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 16:00  |   |   |   

 

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 15 September 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Guido Van der Schueren
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Global Graphics PLC
b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary share

 

GB00BYN5BY03
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

EUR 4.74 		Volume

300
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price 		 

300

EUR 1,422
e) Date of the transaction 14 September 2021
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Graphics PLC Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility  PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATIONNotification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") Cambridge (UK) 15 September 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...