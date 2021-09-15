checkAd

BTS makes a targeted offset issue of approximately 4.2 MSEK as partial payment for previously completed acquisitions

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, September 15, 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - The Board of Directors of BTS Group AB (publ) has today decided to implement a directed new issue of 20,036 B-shares, supported by the authorization given at the Annual General Meeting in May 2021. The share issue price has been set at 212 SEK. The issue has been directed to the former owner and founder of the American company Bates Communication Inc, which BTS acquired in 2021.

The issue price has been determined according to the acquisition agreement by a calculated volume weighted average price per trading day for the company's B-share on Nasdaq Stockholm during December 2020. The shares are issued now in line with the agreement.

The share issue relates to final settlement of SEK 4,247,632 of initial purchase according to the acquisition agreement. The reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential right is to be able to settle the additional purchase amount in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The total number of issued shares before the issue was 19,318,292. After the issue there are 19,338,328 shares in total. BTS's share capital increases from 6,439,431 to SEK 6,446,109.

For more information, please contact:
Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 900 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 35 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities, and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools. We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g., ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP and Tencent. BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

