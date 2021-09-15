Stagwell (STGW) Brings Together Assembly and ForwardPMX as Unified Global Brand

"In bringing these teams together, we are answering a clear market, client andemployee opportunity to challenge the status quo," said Townsend. "Assembly'somnichannel media capabilities and buying scale paired with ForwardPMX'sdigitally-led talent and global footprint can deliver something that is trulymarket-leading and capable of driving change and growth for CMOs and marketingleaders worldwide."Townsend continued, "These are two growing businesses, with undeniable momentum,that belong together. Today, we're taking a confident step forward to design andbuild an exciting future - one which ensures clients can access our strongestcombined capabilities, while connecting our people to a wider, more diverseglobal community of experts."A respected industry leader, Assembly has an impressive track record of drivingresults through a uniquely integrated media approach, having been named to AdAge's coveted A-List (https://adage.com/article/special-report-agency-alist-2018/assembly-ad-age-s-2018-media-agency-year/312442) as Media Agency of the Year in2018 and landing Adweek's Media Plan of the Year in 2019. ForwardPMX bringsglobal scale in data, technology and digital media, which are complementary toAssembly's strength in omnichannel media and competitive US scale. ForwardPMXwill help the combined business exponentially expand global capabilities, withits current footprint in more than 20 countries and a reputation as the partnerof choice for brands navigating the complexities of global growth.The integration of Assembly and ForwardPMX is a key part of Stagwell's effort tooffer brands innovative partners that can help transform their businesses.Stagwell Chairman and CEO, Mark Penn, commented, "This combination bringstogether state-of-the art offline media and performance marketing expertise.Assembly and ForwardPMX have been partnering successfully for the past twoyears, so we know they can succeed for clients and that their cultures meshwell. We thank all of our current clients for their trust and are excited toshare our new offering with the market."About Stagwell :Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. Wedeliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands,connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonizethe art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialistsin 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness andimprove business results for their clients. Join us For more information go to:www.stagwellglobal.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2561818-1&h=4257960013&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagwellgroup.com%2F&a=www.stagwellgroup.com) .Contact DetailsAssemblySara Pollack, Vice President of Marketing+1 917-438-4923mailto:sara.pollack@assemblyglobal.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/stagwell-stgw-brings-together-assembly-and-forwardpmx-as-unified-global-brand-1953726622021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5021075OTS: News Direct