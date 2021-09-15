checkAd

Stagwell (STGW) Brings Together Assembly and ForwardPMX as Unified Global Brand

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.09.2021, 16:10  |  28   |   |   

New York, NY (ots) - --News Direct--

Stagwell (https://www.stagwellglobal.com/) (NASDAQ: https://www.google.com/finan
ce/quote/STGW:NASDAQ?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi-9LS15f7yAhV4EVkFHfPKCBkQ3ecFegQILRAS )
agencies Assembly (https://www.media-assembly.com/) and ForwardPMX
(https://www.forwardpmx.com/) today announced that they are uniting as one
organization, operating under the name Assembly globally. The newly combined
agency will be home to 1,500 employees in over 20 countries and 30 locations
across the globe, working with world-class brands, including Nike, Adobe, Ralph
Lauren, Con Edison and Red Robin. Assembly will be part of the Stagwell Media
Network (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-newest-global-marke
ting-services-company-stagwell-inc-stgw-announces-the-formation-of-stagwell-medi
a-network-301349404.html) , which manages nearly $5 billion in media across 7
agencies and delivers client-centric solutions across media, data, technology,
insights and creativity.

Assembly will be led by current ForwardPMX Global CEO, James Townsend, who is
also the Global CEO of Stagwell Media Network. The agency's management team will
be a combination of Assembly and ForwardPMX leadership. In North America,
ForwardPMX Managing Director Valerie Davis will be taking a lead role as North
American President of the agency. Assembly executives Kim Sivillo and Kendra
Mazey will also take on senior leadership roles within the US operation, with
Shannon Pruitt and Jon Schaaf being elevated to new global roles across the
Stagwell Media Network. Further management announcements will be shared in
coming weeks.

"In bringing these teams together, we are answering a clear market, client and
employee opportunity to challenge the status quo," said Townsend. "Assembly's
omnichannel media capabilities and buying scale paired with ForwardPMX's
digitally-led talent and global footprint can deliver something that is truly
market-leading and capable of driving change and growth for CMOs and marketing
leaders worldwide."

Townsend continued, "These are two growing businesses, with undeniable momentum,
that belong together. Today, we're taking a confident step forward to design and
build an exciting future - one which ensures clients can access our strongest
combined capabilities, while connecting our people to a wider, more diverse
global community of experts."

A respected industry leader, Assembly has an impressive track record of driving
results through a uniquely integrated media approach, having been named to Ad
Age's coveted A-List (https://adage.com/article/special-report-agency-alist-2018
/assembly-ad-age-s-2018-media-agency-year/312442) as Media Agency of the Year in
2018 and landing Adweek's Media Plan of the Year in 2019. ForwardPMX brings
global scale in data, technology and digital media, which are complementary to
Assembly's strength in omnichannel media and competitive US scale. ForwardPMX
will help the combined business exponentially expand global capabilities, with
its current footprint in more than 20 countries and a reputation as the partner
of choice for brands navigating the complexities of global growth.

The integration of Assembly and ForwardPMX is a key part of Stagwell's effort to
offer brands innovative partners that can help transform their businesses.

Stagwell Chairman and CEO, Mark Penn, commented, "This combination brings
together state-of-the art offline media and performance marketing expertise.
Assembly and ForwardPMX have been partnering successfully for the past two
years, so we know they can succeed for clients and that their cultures mesh
well. We thank all of our current clients for their trust and are excited to
share our new offering with the market."

About Stagwell :

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We
deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands,
connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize
the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists
in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and
improve business results for their clients. Join us For more information go to:
www.stagwellglobal.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2561818-1&h=42579600
13&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagwellgroup.com%2F&a=www.stagwellgroup.com) .

Contact Details

Assembly

Sara Pollack, Vice President of Marketing

+1 917-438-4923

mailto:sara.pollack@assemblyglobal.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/stagwell-stgw
-brings-together-assembly-and-forwardpmx-as-unified-global-brand-195372662

2021 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5021075
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stagwell (STGW) Brings Together Assembly and ForwardPMX as Unified Global Brand -News Direct- Stagwell (https://www.stagwellglobal.com/) (NASDAQ: https://www.google.com/finan ce/quote/STGW:NASDAQ?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi-9LS15f7yAhV4EVkFHfPKCBkQ3ecFegQILRAS ) agencies Assembly (https://www.media-assembly.com/) and ForwardPMX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Michael Krupp folgt Jürgen Eckert als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Degussa Bank
Der Süden im Mietcheck: Abflachende Preiskurve in München und Stuttgart, steiler Anstieg am Alpenrand
10.000 grüne Wasserstoff-Generatoren pro Monat: Spatenstich für Massenproduktion von Enapter-Elektrolyseuren in Nordrhein-Westfalen
P&G intensiviert Engagement gegen den Klimawandel - Klares Ziel bei den Treibhausgasemissionen: Net Zero bis 2040
Neue Studie zeigt: Das deutsche Diversitäts-Dilemma / Die Initiative BeyondGenderAgenda veröffentlicht den ...
NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards ...
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An ...
Primark verpflichtet sich dazu, nachhaltigere Angebote für alle erschwinglich zu machen - ...
GTÜ setzt Erfolgskurs trotz anspruchsvoller Rahmenbedingungen fort
Grüne Woche 2022: Traditionsmesse als erstes Highlight im deutschen Messejahr - Internationale Grüne Woche in ...
Titel
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
ACCURE raises $8 million dollars to accelerate the battery safety and analytics market (FOTO)
Lift Days von Ankorstore kommen zum dritten Jahr in Folge mit großen Angeboten nach ...
PwC-Wasserstoffrechner zeigt, ab wann sich H2-Anwendungen rentieren
Eleva erreicht industriellen Produktionsmaßstab und bereitet sich auf die klinische ...
Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health und David Horsager sind Headliner des Global Online-SAFe® Summit ...
Bornitrid-Kühlfüllstoffe von 3M für das Wärmemanagement in hochentwickelten ...
Wasserstoffprojekt "Energiepark Bad Lauchstädt" erhält ...
Hohe Heizkosten und CO2-Abgabe: Private Vermieter sprechen sich für mehr Energieeffizienz aus (FOTO)
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:34 UhrTAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 16. September 2021
dpa-AFX | Termine
17:34 UhrWOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 29. September 2021
dpa-AFX | Termine
17:32 UhrAusverkauf bei CureVac!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
17:32 UhrNanoRepro: Jetzt kaufen?
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
17:31 UhrAuction of Treasury bonds cancelled
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17:30 UhrWDH/Kabinettsumbau in London: Dominic Raab verlässt Außenministerium
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:30 UhrALDI unterstützt Absatz von Schweinefleisch
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
17:30 UhrMIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
17:26 UhrStromausfall in Dresden trifft auch Halbleiterwerke von Infineon und Bosch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:24 UhrVÍS: Flöggun - Stefnir
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten