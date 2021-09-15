checkAd

Minesto's CEO Martin Edlund nominated for the industry award Vi Maris

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund has been nominated for the industry body Ocean Energy Europe's Vi Maris Award. Vi Maris ("Force of the Sea") recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the ocean energy sector. The winner will be announced at the annual OEE conference in December 2021.

Martin Edlund is nominated for the award for having "relentlessly driven forward tidal kite technology across several countries, attracting significant private investment, industry partnerships and media attention in the process."

The Vi Maris Award is presented for the third year and the award winner is selected by a subcommittee of Ocean Energy Europe's board consisting of individuals with extensive experience in the ocean energy sector and who are not affiliated to a particular company.

"I am very honored to be nominated for this year's Vi Maris Award. The nomination is a natural consequence of Minesto's Deep Green technology today being perceived as a breakthrough technology that opens up a new and so far unused renewable energy resource", said Martin Edlund.

"Minesto is a leading player in adding marine energy as an essential part of the solution to the world's climate challenge. Being able to work towards this and drive the development of the ocean energy industry forward is extremely inspiring both for me personally and for the entire Minesto team."

