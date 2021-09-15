The conference will consist of a series of roundtable panel discussions that will include speakers from both psychedelic, and non-psychedelic, focused companies. Leading and moderating the panel discussions will be Maxim’s Biotechnology Team, led by Dr. Jason McCarthy.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, has been invited to participate in Maxim Group’s virtual panel series conference: "Disruptors in the Mental Health Space," which will be taking place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00am-3:00pm ET.

Mr. Stilley has accepted an invitation as a speaker on the panel addressing addiction, which will begin at 9:00am ET. Registered attendees can view the panel via the conference platform; individual and institutional investors can sign up to register for the conference here.

For more information about the conference, please contact Maxim at jthompson@maximgrp.com.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

