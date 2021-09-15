checkAd

Adial CEO William Stilley Invited to Participate in Maxim Group’s Virtual Panel Series Conference “Disruptors in the Mental Health Space”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 16:07  |  46   |   |   

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, has been invited to participate in Maxim Group’s virtual panel series conference: "Disruptors in the Mental Health Space," which will be taking place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00am-3:00pm ET.

The conference will consist of a series of roundtable panel discussions that will include speakers from both psychedelic, and non-psychedelic, focused companies. Leading and moderating the panel discussions will be Maxim’s Biotechnology Team, led by Dr. Jason McCarthy.

Mr. Stilley has accepted an invitation as a speaker on the panel addressing addiction, which will begin at 9:00am ET. Registered attendees can view the panel via the conference platform; individual and institutional investors can sign up to register for the conference here.

For more information about the conference, please contact Maxim at jthompson@maximgrp.com.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC                        
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman                        
Tel: 212-671-1021                                
Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adial CEO William Stilley Invited to Participate in Maxim Group’s Virtual Panel Series Conference “Disruptors in the Mental Health Space” CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings for Grupo ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...