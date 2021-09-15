checkAd

Audacy and CUMULUS MEDIA Announce Content Distribution Partnership

Audacy and CUMULUS MEDIA today announced a content distribution partnership that brings Cumulus’s 413 radio stations and portfolio of podcasts to the Audacy digital platform.

“We're delighted with this opportunity to expand listeners’ ability to discover and connect with our stations and podcasts through the Audacy app,” said Larry Linietsky, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations and Business Development, CUMULUS MEDIA. “This partnership is in sync with our strategy of distributing our content through multiple platforms to make it available anywhere and anytime people want to enjoy it.”

“The addition of Cumulus’s expansive portfolio of leading radio stations enhances and bolsters Audacy’s position as the fastest growing digital platform for radio listeners,” said Corey Podolsky, Vice President of Business Development, Audacy. “Audacy looks forward to building on this initial partnership with Cumulus and will continue to develop new and innovative ways to super serve our listeners.”

The Audacy app is a rapidly growing, integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with over 2,000 local and national radio stations from more than 100 markets, including Audacy’s portfolio of over 230 premium stations, along with top podcasts and a wide range of exclusive audio programming. Audacy offers anytime, anywhere access through the Audacy mobile app and website, along with over 10,000 home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and Samsung Bixby. The Audacy app can be downloaded through Apple Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with the platform on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Wertpapier


